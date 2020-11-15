Penn State has a decommitment on its hands following Pat Chambers' resignation, as three-star center Elijah Hutchins-Everett announced he will be reopening his recruitment.

After long thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Penn State. I will be reopening my recruitment. — Elijah H. Everett (@ElijahHEverett8) November 15, 2020

Hutchins-Everett, who committed to the Nittany Lions over Villanova, DePaul and Miami among others, becomes the third decommit of the 2021 class, joining TaQuan Woodley and Houston Mallette.

Chambers resigned Oct. 21 amid an internal investigation prompted by an article that came out July 6, which chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

With the decommitment from 6-foot-10 player from New Jersey, Penn State will now look to rebuild its recruiting class for the class of 2021

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE