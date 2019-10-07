While Penn State worked on defending the press break during the portion of Monday’s practice which was open to the media, Mike Watkins was tasked with defending assistant coach Kevin Freeman at the free throw line opposite the inbound.

As the ball worked its way from under the basket to associate head coach Keith Urgo at half court, Watkins spun to face-guard Freeman as the former UConn player called for the ball. Under duress, Urgo attempted a pass to Freeman, but he couldn’t get around Watkins’ huge wingspan, and the ball trickled out of bounds.

It was a simple play that lasted all of 10 seconds, but as his teammates clapped their hands and yelled in celebration, Watkins smiled. At this time last year, he would have been watching from the sideline, his stellar play from his first two seasons at Penn State a seemingly distant memory.

“He is almost to the level he was a couple years ago before the injury,” Pat Chambers said. “His second jump is back and it’s great to see the skill development that he got this summer and past summers. He’s gotten better. He’s playing at a very high level.”

Chambers stressed that Watkins’ status is day-to-day. Physically, he’s as close to 100 percent as he’s been since he suffered a season-ending leg injury against Michigan in February 2018.

But the other hurdle Watkins must clear on a daily basis is his battle with mental health issues which he candidly described in an op-ed prior to last season — and the consensus at Monday’s Media Day is that Watkins is trending in the right direction on that front.

“One thing I think Mike has really grown up with over these past couple of seasons is holding himself accountable,” senior forward Lamar Stevens said. “Knowing when he’s at his best, and maybe when he’s not, and doing what he has to do to make sure he stays at that level, and I think that’s something Mike has taken pride in… We hold each other accountable like we would any other teammate, but I think Mike is hardest on himself.”

Chambers and his players didn’t shy away from stating Watkins’ value to the team when all three factors of his play — mental health, talent and athleticism — are working in tandem.

Chambers said that as long as Watkins “continues on [the] path” he’s on in terms of being a good teammate and taking care of himself off the court, the redshirt senior is in position to satisfy the first objective. His talent has never been in question, especially after working this offseason to improve his free throw shooting.

Plus, his health seems to be back after his athleticism was limited last season as he worked to come back from injury. Although he played 27 games last year and provided a couple of important moments down the stretch, Watkins never reached the same level as he did during a redshirt sophomore campaign which saw him earn Big Ten All-Defensive Team and honorable mention All-Big Ten nods.

His field goal percentage, points per game and free throw percentages all plummeted to well below his career averages, and he didn’t have quite the consistent impact on games as he had prior to his injury.

But with a full offseason during which he was presumably completely healthy, he’s poised to be a crucial contributor on a team which has NCAA Tournament aspirations.

“He’s a guy that could get a double-double every night, get any amount of blocks, he’s just a game-changer,” Stevens said. “I think when Mike is at his best, probably the best big man in the Big Ten. And I don’t think it’s close.”