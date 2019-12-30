Two weeks after earning its first Top-25 appearance in more than two decades, Penn State remained in the AP Poll, checking in at No. 21 on Monday.

While the Nittany Lions had a fairly stress-free week, in which the team only played one game — a routine win over Cornell — that won’t be the case going forward.

As Penn State continues to garner national attention, the competition will pick back up. Big Ten play will resume this week for the 11-2 Nittany Lions, as they’ll play No. 23 Iowa on Saturday at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

Overall, there were six Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.