Mark Turgeon was quick to heap praise on Izaiah Brockington.

As the Maryland head coach spoke to the media following his team’s 76-69 loss to Penn State on Tuesday, he couldn’t help but laud Brockington’s performance.

“Yeah, he was terrific, he was aggressive, he’s a really good player,” Turgeon said. “He's a terrific athlete, terrific defender. He made timely shots.”

Brockington was forced to sit out for the entirety of the 2018-19 season after transferring from St. Bonaventure due to NCAA regulations, and it took him awhile to get integrated into the flow of Penn State’s offense.

But Penn State’s biggest win of the season would not have come without the services of its spark plug off the bench.

The redshirt sophomore played nearly 25 minutes,and finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He was plus-12 for the game, which was the highest out of any player on the floor.

On Tuesday, Brockington got going early on, converting on a pair of layups in the first half to extend the lead for the Nittany Lions and quickly put the Terrapins in a quick hole.

“Where he really got going was when they did a side ball screen, the same play they ran for [Josh] Reaves when he was here, and we didn't react to it,” Turgeon said. “He got two layups, they got away from us — outscored us 18-10 during that stretch — and kind of got him going.”

As the game wore on and Maryland clawed its way back into striking distance, it appeared as if Penn State was going to succumb to ghosts of years past and let this chance for a massive conference win slip away.

But every time the game felt like it was turning in favor of the fourth-ranked Terrapins, Brockington wouldn't let it.

It started with a steal.

After Penn State’s lead was cut to 52-50 — the closest the game had been since the opening four minutes — Brockington picked the pocket of Makhi Mitchell and found Watkins under the basket for an uncontested dunk.

“The steal was big,” Chambers said. “The steal was so big because I don't really teach jamming the rebounder, but I think his intuition or his instincts, really stepped up there. That was a big basket.”

Two minutes later, Brockington found the ball in his hands after a Maryland turnover and quickly sprinted the length of the floor for a dunk that sent the Bryce Jordan Center crowd into a frenzy.

Even after displaying his awareness in turning defense to offense in critical situations, Brockington was not done.

After an Anthony Cowan layup cut the Penn State lead to 58-55, the Nittany Lions appeared to be in the middle of another wasted possession at the other end of the floor.

That is, until Brockington found the ball in his hands and connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing as the shot clock expired. The lead was back up to six points, and Penn State wouldn’t look back.

“That 3 was a huge shot,” Lamar Stevens said. “And I knew it was going in because that’s just the player he is, and how he practices. He makes big time shots like that, so it wasn't a surprise to me.”

The emergence of Brockington gives the Nittany Lions an elite athlete off the bench, one that is not only an excellent on-ball defender, but also a rotation player that can pick up critical baskets when his team needs it the most.

But part of why he had the confidence to attempt a 3-pointer under those circumstances is due to the belief that has been instilled in him by Chambers and the rest of Penn State’s coaching staff.

“[Brockington] is not going to shoot that 3-pointer unless he knows that his head coach has the ultimate confidence in him,” Chambers said. “He puts the work in, he lives in the gym. I know his percentage right now overall isn't great, but he knows a once you step jumper open, that's a good shot for him.”

Brockington was coming off his best game of the season on Saturday, but it came in a losing effort against then-No. 6 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions were waiting for their unofficial sixth man to make an impact in a win, and his efforts on Tuesday were essential to what could be a season-defining victory for this program.

“He's fearless. He's very aggressive, and he's hard to guard,” Stevens said. “So we want him to come in and be that that spark off the bench. He was that tonight.”