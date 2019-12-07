Penn State came into Columbus on Saturday afternoon, looking for big early season win to boost its resume.

But despite a good defensive effort early on, Ohio State proved to be too much for the Nittany Lions, defeating them 106-74.

The Buckeyes displayed their presence right from the opening tip, getting star forward Kaleb Wesson early looks which led to an early Ohio State run.

And while both teams are known for their defensive abilities, Penn State was shut down by Chris Holtman’s swarming defense.

As the game progressed the Nittany Lions seemed to find their rhythm, but once Lamar Stevens picked up his fifth personal foul on a questionable technical call, the Buckeyes ultimately took over.

They finished the game in dominant fashion.

Kaleb Wesson’s Dominance

The preseason All-Big Ten nominee lived up to the hype in Columbus on Saturday.

Wesson dropped a game high 86 points on 9-of-16 shooting while supplying his team with the defense needed to stop Penn State big man Mike Watkins.

The Westerville Ohio native notched his third double-double of the year and made a statement to the Big Ten in the Buckeyes’ conference debut.

Ohio State’s other-worldly shooting

The Buckeyes found their offense early on and its stars never looked back, shooting the ball at 60 percent for the afternoon.

Ohio State’s shooting from beyond the arc was incredibly impressive as well as the team went 14-for-26 from 3-point range including 12-of-18 in the second half.

Although Penn State didn’t have its ideal defensive game, it seemed like there was no way they could stop the hot hands of Wesson and guard Luther Muhammad — especially after Lamar Stevens fouled out.

The loss of Lamar Stevens

After getting into some early foul trouble, Lamar Stevens came into the second half looking to carry the Nittany Lions to a comeback win.

But after picking up two more fouls, Stevens could barely hold his frustration which led to a technical foul which would be his fifth of the game, removing him from the contest with over 13 minutes remaining.

When he went to the bench, Penn State had closed the gap to a 63-55 Buckeye lead. Following the technical, Ohio State outscored Penn State 43-19.

From that moment, Penn State was unable to contest the Buckeyes on offense and were blown out of the water for the remainder of the game.

Stevens’ technical was a controversial one as he looked to simply dribble the ball out of frustration of picking up his fourth foul and rolled it back to the officials as he went toward the bench, but he was assessed the technical which also counted as his fifth foul.

But nevertheless, with Stevens on the bench, the Nittany Lions’ chances at any sort comeback were denied.