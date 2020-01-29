Men's basketball, honoring Kobe Bryant
Several Penn State men's basketball players honored the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant prior to Wednesday's game against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center 

 Aabha Vora | The Daily Collegian

Penn State has joined the basketball world in paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, since the two died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. 

Several members of the Nittany Lions honored Brant and his daughter with messages on their shoes ahead of Penn State's game against Indiana on Wednesday.  

Penn State also donned warmup shirts with the No. 24 on them, honoring Bryant by wearing his longtime number while he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Men's basketball, Lamar Stevens wears No. 24
Penn State men's basketball's Lamar Stevens pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing the No. 24 prior to Penn State's game against Indiana on Wednesday 

