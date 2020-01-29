Penn State has joined the basketball world in paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, since the two died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Several members of the Nittany Lions honored Brant and his daughter with messages on their shoes ahead of Penn State's game against Indiana on Wednesday.

Several @PennStateMBB players are honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant on their shoes tonight pic.twitter.com/g6IBsAybc7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) January 30, 2020

Penn State also donned warmup shirts with the No. 24 on them, honoring Bryant by wearing his longtime number while he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.