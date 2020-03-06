Men’s Basketball vs Illinois, Coach Chambers
Head coach, Pat Chambers, stands at the sidelines during the game against Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Penn State was defeated by the Fighting Illini 62-56.

 James Leavy

Pat Chambers is receiving national recognition for his efforts at Penn State this season. 

Chambers is one of 10 coaches included as a semifinalist for the Naismith Men's Coach of the Year award.

The Nittany Lions are having a breakthrough season, and this is the best season under Chambers’ tenure.

The team now has a 21-9 record and is well on its way to an NCAA Tournament appearance, the first under Chambers.

Other coaches included in the list include John Calipari from Kentucky, Mark Few from Gonzaga, Anthony Grant from Dayton and Scott Drew from Baylor.

The winner of the Naismith Trophy for Coach of the Year will be announced on April 5, along with the men’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

