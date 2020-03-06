Pat Chambers is receiving national recognition for his efforts at Penn State this season.

Chambers is one of 10 coaches included as a semifinalist for the Naismith Men's Coach of the Year award.

The Nittany Lions are having a breakthrough season, and this is the best season under Chambers’ tenure.

The team now has a 21-9 record and is well on its way to an NCAA Tournament appearance, the first under Chambers.

Other coaches included in the list include John Calipari from Kentucky, Mark Few from Gonzaga, Anthony Grant from Dayton and Scott Drew from Baylor.

The winner of the Naismith Trophy for Coach of the Year will be announced on April 5, along with the men’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.