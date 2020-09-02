Penn State assistant coach Kevin Freeman is heading back to his alma mater this season as he has accepted a job as an assistant coach at UConn.

UConn's Dan Hurley has officially hired Penn State's Kevin Freeman as an assistant coach, per release.The hire comes 21 years after Freeman was a starter on the Huskies team that won a national title in 1999.America! — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 2, 2020

Freeman played a pivotal role in big man development in his time under Pat Chambers and helped groom guys like Mike Watkins and John Harrar in his two seasons.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, Freeman expressed his appreciation for Chambers and the rest of the Penn State community.

One last good meal with Coach Chambers ! I can’t explain how appreciative I am for the opportunity that he gave me . My family and I can’t thank him , the staff , administration and awesome young men for the past two years!! #attitude #PennStatembb pic.twitter.com/yZHunTAwk4 — Kevin Freeman (@CoachKFree) September 2, 2020

The new Huskies’ assistant was a part of UConn’s 1999 team that won a National Championship over 20 years ago.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

NCAA Oversight Committee reportedly votes on Division I basketball start date A Division I 2020-21 basketball season could be in the works immediately after Thanksgiving.