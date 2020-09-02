Sports News
Graphic by Noah Riffe

Penn State assistant coach Kevin Freeman is heading back to his alma mater this season as he has accepted a job as an assistant coach at UConn.

Freeman played a pivotal role in big man development in his time under Pat Chambers and helped groom guys like Mike Watkins and John Harrar in his two seasons.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, Freeman expressed his appreciation for Chambers and the rest of the Penn State community.

The new Huskies’ assistant was a part of UConn’s 1999 team that won a National Championship over 20 years ago.

