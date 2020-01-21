There are no easy weeks in the Big Ten, and no team illustrates how difficult this league is more than Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are still in good standing with regards to qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, but their 3-4 Big Ten record is a result of a brutal conference schedule that has been tough to navigate.

According to KenPom, Penn State has played the 3rd toughest schedule in Big Ten play so far. The Nittany Lions did get back on track with a home win against a struggling Ohio State team over the weekend, but another tough test for Penn State awaits on Wednesday in Ann Arbor.

Here are three storylines to monitor as the Big Ten season rolls on.

Rutgers continues to surprise

Prior to the start of the 2019-20 college basketball season, it was expected that Rutgers would take a small step forward this year.

However, the Scarlet Knights have exceeded all expectations at this point in the campaign.

Through its first six conference games, Rutgers is 4-2 and currently in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten standings. Steve Pikiell’s squad has already beaten the likes of Wisconsin, Penn State, Indiana and Minnesota, while only losing to Michigan State and Illinois by a combined total of 15 points.

The Scarlet Knights even managed to continue to pick up wins without the services of junior guard Geo Baker, winning a tight game against Penn State in the RAC back on Jan. 7.

It remains to be seen if Rutgers can continue to navigate its way through the minefield that is the Big Ten, but for now the Scarlet Knights are on track for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991, and only their seventh all-time appearance.

If the Big Ten Tournament started today…

It doesn’t feel like it, but the 2020 Big Ten Tournament is just around the corner.

This year’s installment of the Big Ten Tournament will take place from March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the current league standings present an early look at what the conference tournament will look like in nearly two months time.

1) Michigan State (14-4, 6-1)

2) Illinois (13-5, 5-2)

3) Rutgers (13-4, 4-2)

4) Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3)

5) Iowa (13-5, 4-3)

6) Maryland (14-4, 4-3)

7) Minnesota (10-7, 4-3)

8) Indiana (14-4, 4-3)

9) Purdue (10-8, 3-4)

10) Penn State (13-5, 3-4)

11) Michigan (11-6, 2-4)

12) Ohio State (12-6, 2-5)

13) Nebraska (7-11, 2-5)

14) Northwestern (6-11, 1-6)

Michigan State is expected to win the Big Ten, and the Spartans place in the standings currently reflects that. But outside of that, the rest of the league table presents some interesting potential matchups come tournament time.

It’s hard to imagine a team as talented as Ohio State sitting in the bottom four and having to play a game on the first day of the tournament, but it’s certainly possible considering the strength of the league.

It also would be different for teams like Illinois and Rutgers to be at the top of the standings and getting a bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament, but anything is possible in this year’s Big Ten.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw five teams ranked in the Top 25 for the second consecutive week.

Michigan State vaulted up to No. 11 after dispatching Wisconsin on Friday, while Maryland held pat at No. 17 following a split against Wisconsin and Purdue last week.

Iowa burst back into the Top 25 with wins over Northwestern and Michigan, while Illinois rose to No. 21 after a close win over Northwestern in Champaign. The Wolverines dropped out of the poll after their loss to the Hawkeyes.

Rounding out the AP Poll for the Big Ten is Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights check in at No. 24 in this week’s poll. Rutgers will travel to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, before hosting Nebraska on Saturday.

Penn State was not in the poll for the second straight week, but the Nittany Lions did receive 24 votes, the eighth highest among teams not listed in the Top 25.