It didn’t take long for Penn State to right the ship after a throttling at the hands of now-No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions used balanced scoring and swarming defense to thwart No. 4 Maryland on Tuesday, picking up their first Big Ten and ranked win of the season, 76-69.

From the opening tip, the Nittany Lions set the tempo against Terps, beginning with an alley-oop from Jamari Wheeler on the left wing to a streaking Mike Watkins on the very first possession of the evening.

Penn State spent more than 18 minutes of the first 20 leading, taking a 40-30 lead to the locker room despite not shooting a single free throw in the first half. Myreon Jones hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the right corner to send Penn State into halftime with momentum, and the Nittany Lions rode that wave in the second half to stave off a Terps comeback.

Here are three quick takeaways from Tuesday’s matchup.

Nittany Lions show off depth

Even with a 10-point lead at the half, Penn State had only one player in double figures — Myles Dread, with 10 — through the first 20 minutes.

In all, five players reached the double digit mark on Tuesday, with Jamari Wheeler being the lone starter to not score 10 points.

Curtis Jones Jr., Seth Lundy and Izaiah Brockington all provided quality minutes at both ends of the floor, with Brockington often given the task of defending Maryland star Anthony Cowan Jr. and fared well against one of the conference’s more experienced scorers.

But while the bench production was crucial to Penn State’s success, Lamar Stevens was still a key contributor. He didn’t have his most efficient night from the floor, hitting on 5-of-13 shots and finishing with 15 points and 10 boards, but his mere presence helped Penn State stave off a Maryland run.

He didn’t pick up his first foul until nearly four minutes into the second half — only a few minutes prior to when he fouled out of Saturday’s loss to Ohio State — and played a major role in defending and rebounding. He was double teamed on most of his interior possessions, allowing his teammates to have space to score the ball.

Plus, he hit on 2-of-3 3-point attempts, and Penn State was a plus-nine when he was on the floor.

Avoiding ruts

In past seasons, Penn State has found itself in trouble when forced into halfcourt offensive sets. After jumping out to an early lead in the first half thanks in large part to playing fast and turning defense into offense, the Nittany Lions were forced to slow down in the second half due to a more active Maryland defense.

The result was that Penn State’s rate of scoring slowed with the tempo, at one point hitting only 1-of-8 shots from the floor. Stevens was limited in his post touches due to double teams, and when Wheeler was on the floor he struggled to effectively work the ball inside because his defender often sagged off of him, knowing he’s not a true 3-point threat.

As Maryland crept back into the game, the Nittany Lions had difficulty shooting the basketball — and that wasn’t aided by the fact that Penn State didn’t earn a trip to the line until there were only three-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

But just when Maryland cut the lead to two with about 10 minutes remaining, Brockington stole a ball in the Terps’ backcourt and dished to Watkins for an easy slam in a moment which for the time being reset the Nittany Lions. Myreon Jones followed up a few possessions later with a slick inverted lay-up off the dribble.

In order to continue to not succumb to droughts this season, Penn State will need to continue to see both of those scoring opportunities — points off turnovers and buckets in 1-on-1 situations — continue to be converted.

Defense into offense

Pat Chambers has said at nearly every media availability he’s had this season that he wants his team to be one which plays quickly and turns defense into offense. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions did just that.

The Terps turned the ball over 13 times in the first half alone, leading to 17 Penn State points. The Nittany Lions finished with 10 steals and held Maryland to 33.9 percent from the field.

Individual performances from Brockington and Jamari Wheeler were especially notable, as the duo held Cowan Jr. in relative check. And, perhaps more importantly, Brockington sparked the offense with his elite athleticism on more than one occasion. He finished with three steals and 14 points, including a couple of huge transition buckets.

Up Next

The Nittany Lions will remain at home for their next game, a matinee with Alabama on Saturday. That matchup will tip off at 2 p.m.