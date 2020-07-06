Two of Penn State men’s basketball's starters from 2019 have spoken up about a comment referencing a noose made by coach Pat Chambers toward then-Penn State guard Rasir Bolton two seasons ago.

The incident was brought to light on Monday via Twitter when Bolton spoke out about his decision to leave Penn State.

Why I chose to leave Penn State. pic.twitter.com/uszEPPJZPM — 🥳 (@rasir_9) July 6, 2020

Lamar Stevens and Jamari Wheeler both came to the nine-year head coach’s defense following Bolton's statement on Monday.

100%. He used a poor choice of words but Coach Chambers is a a great man who made a mistake. His actions towards all of his current and past players speaks much more volume. Ask them... https://t.co/5GmbxTiTPC — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) July 6, 2020

"He used a poor choice of words but Coach Chambers is a great man who made a mistake," Stevens wrote on Twitter. "His actions towards all of his current and past players speaks much more volume."

Stevens graduated after the 2019-20 season's conclusion after four years with the program.

Wheeler, who has spent three seasons at Penn State, defended the coach and said Chambers addressed the comment with the team after it was made.

"[Chambers] and the staff talked to our team on multiple occasions about the incident that was recently brought to light regarding a statement that was made to a former player during practice," Wheeler wrote, "and also apologized multiple times about what was said."

Wheeler went on to say that Chambers apologized to Bolton for the comment on the same day it was said before apologizing to the team the next day in a meeting.

The love coach got for me and this team is Deeper than black and white 🖤🤍 #WEARE #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/bLxJADz3ZO — Jamari Wheeler (@Jamariwheeler5) July 6, 2020

He apologized to him the same day and then apologize to the team the next day in a team meeting. https://t.co/5vCzMonCxX — Jamari Wheeler (@Jamariwheeler5) July 6, 2020

Current men's basketball player Myles Dread also commented on the matter on Twitter.

Speak on what you know...there’s a lot more than just what meets the eye. — Myles Dread (@mylesd12_) July 6, 2020

Both Chambers and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour issued statements apologizing for the incident.

