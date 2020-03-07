After squandering a 19-point lead in a loss to Michigan State on Tuesday, Penn State will look to wrap up the regular season with a win this Saturday against Northwestern.

After going on an eight-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions have dropped four of their last five and seem to be stumbling a bit heading into the postseason.

Part of that has been re-incorporating sophomore guard Myreon Jones who missed six games in the middle of this stretch run due to an undisclosed illness.

“[Myreon Jones] needs to believe that we believe in him,” Pat Chambers said. “He needs to look for shots and do what he does by making everyone better around him.”

While Jones has been easing his way back into a rhythm over the last two games, the rest of the team has been inconsistent over the course of both halfs.

Both losses to Iowa and Michigan State featured poor second halves, in which Penn State was dominated throughout the final 20 minutes.

But the NIttany Lions still have a chance to go into the BIg Ten Tournament on a high note.

“We have to continue to get better, we have to just press on and move forward,” Chambers said. “This is the best thing for us; to get back on the road and really bond while getting our connectivity back.”

In a very strong Big Ten, Northwestern has struggled this year, going 2-17 in conference play.

But it will be the Wildcats’ senior day on Saturday which means it will be the final game at Welsh-Ryan arena for a select group of players, including starting point guard Pat Spencer.

So while Northwestern may not have much to be playing for in the standings, coach Cris Collins will certainly be looking to send his seniors off on a high note.

In fact, it was the NIttany Lions who were usually in the position of the Wildcats over the past handful of years, attempting to upset a ranked team in the final home game of the season.

“Mid-way through my tenure we upset Michigan, when they were a top five team in the country, and I don't even know if we had a [conference] win yet,” Chambers said.

This proves the point that Penn State must be clicking on all cylinders this weekend as the last thing it needs right now is an end of season upset with no momentum going forward.

And although Chambers’ group is likely locked into the fifth seed for the Big Ten tournament, a win is crucial on so many levels and it could be thought of as a “must-win” type of scenario.

In order to come out with a road win, the NIttany Lions will likely need a bounce back performance from star forward Lamar Stevens — who struggled for a large part of the loss against the Spartans on Tuesday — and a complete 40 minute effort from the supporting cast.