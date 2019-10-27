For someone who has had his fair share of struggles over his Penn State career, there is one thing about senior center Mike Watkins which is undeniable.

Watkins has the capability to be an absolute game-changer in the Big Ten when playing to his full potential.

Just his presence down low for the Nittany Lions can be an element that teams can game plan for but simply will have trouble defending.

The Philadelphia native showed his immense power and physicality in Penn State’s preseason matchup with Delaware on Sunday, dominating the game in the first half by dropping 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting to pair with nine boards, seven of which were offensive.

One part of Watkins’ game that looks to be much improved is his free throw shooting, which could be extremely valuable to the Nittany Lions’ winning formula.

Watkins went 5-of-6 from the line against the Blue Hens and there is no doubt that he can find a home at the line with his body-banging play style down low.

If Watkins can get to the line consistently and continue to knock down free throws, it’ll be a key step in unlocking his full potential.

“I think when Mike [Watkins] is at his best, he is probably the best big man in the Big Ten and it’s not even close.” Stevens said on media day.

This is a mindset which the team as well as Pat Chambers wants its veteran center to possess, as they know just as well as anybody that having the fifth-year senior at full strength is a huge asset.

“He played with great energy and kept a great attitude and we gotta keep feeding him when he is playing like that.” Chambers said.

On Sunday, it was clear that Watkins was enjoying his basketball. When things weren’t going his way — which was rare — he kept his cool, and he was all smiles after big plays.

And after assisting on a Myreon Jones 3-pointer in the first half, he celebrated while running down the floor. That version of Mike Watkins changes Penn State in more ways than one.

One of Watkins’ prior issues has just been the art of consistency and proving that he can still be a factor even when he may not be at his best.

But under the leadership of both Stevens and Chambers, Watkins is ready to take the next step and become a guy who they can rely on night in and night out.

That starts with accountability.

This is something which has always seemed to be a part of Watkins’ career but are talks which he and his teammates would like to put the bed, as winning should and will always be their primary focus.

“We hold each other accountable, as we would with any other teammate,” Stevens said, “but Mike is hardest on himself.”

While Watkins will likely start the season coming off the bench, it is plausible to see him sliding into the starting rotation if he can continue to put up performances like these once the regular season begins.

The 6-foot-9 center will be competing with teammate John Harrar for the starting spot in the frontcourt but each of the two have made significant strides since getting to the program.

This depth, including reserve big man Trent Buttrick, will be a luxury for the Nittany Lions this season and is a group which the veteran Watkins can lead to its first taste of national success.