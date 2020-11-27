In his first contest as a Division I head coach, Dan Earl found himself in an awkward situation — back in the Bryce Jordan Center as the opposing team's coach.

It was back in 2015, after being newly announced as the next head men’s basketball coach at the Virginia Military Institute.

Earl previously spent 12 years as a part of the men’s basketball program at Penn State — six as a player and six as an assistant coach.

Until a year ago, Earl had even owned a house in State College.

That moment was a surreal experience for Earl, as he began his head coaching career at VMI in the same place where his own playing career had begun.

On Saturday, Earl and his team will return to Happy Valley for a second time, still carrying with him a plethora of good memories and a strong connection to the school that helped shape him.

In Earl’s first trip back to State College in 2015, the Nittany Lions were victorious, 62-50.

Earl will be hoping for a different result this time around, while a Penn State squad led by interim head coach Jim Ferry will be looking to start off the season on a strong note.

“Penn State means the world to me, it's a special place and I’m a proud alum so [I’m] fortunate to be coming back,” Earl told The Daily Collegian. “[I] still know a bunch of people working there and have stayed in touch with a bunch of former teammates and friends.”

Earl’s time at Penn State and his interactions with other Penn State alumni have helped shape him into the coach he is today, integrating many pieces of advice and lessons throughout his coaching journey.

One particularly impactful figure was current Navy men’s basketball head coach and former Penn State head coach and alum Ed DeChellis.

DeChellis gave Earl his first coaching job after his playing career in Europe — an assistant coaching position at Penn State.

Earl served as an assistant on the staff from 2006-11, when it was announced DeChellis would be taking the head coaching job at Navy.

Earl then followed DeChellis to Annapolis, where he would serve as the associate head coach until 2015, when he was offered the job at VMI.

“You figure out how to coach at that point, some people see basketball and think it's just X's and O's and what you do on the court, but there's so much behind it,” Earl said. “Whether it's recruiting, player relationships, managing your staff or all the things that go into academics, I certainly learned a lot from him.”

Earl’s time as a leader did not begin at the start of his coaching career, but rather as a player at Penn State.

Serving as a three-time team captain, Earl sits second all-time in career assists at Penn State and contributed to one of the most successful eras of basketball at Penn State in recent history.

Unfortunately for Earl, injuries struck at the wrong time, as a season-ending back injury cost Earl his senior year with a team that had very high aspirations.

Redshirting his senior season, Earl looked to come back for a fifth year but this dream was also cut short after he suffered a torn ACL, ending his season before he finally was able to finish his career after six years.

While Earl would have liked to avoid those injuries, they provided him with valuable insight and lessons during his time off the court.

“It was tough at the time, I’d never missed a game in high school or college, so it puts things into perspective. I would pick the coach's brains and the assistant coaches' brains to see what the game was like, without being a player, to see it from a different perspective,” Earl said. “I tried to be a leader when I was off to court, still helping other guys.

One of those players that Earl helped mentor was then-freshman point guard Joe Crispin who took over as the starting point guard following Earl’s injury during his fifth-year.

“Danny was the leader, period. He can't help but lead,” Crispin told the Collegian. “I was very aggressive, whereas Danny was more of a conservative player, so him and I used to have some fun going back and forth where he would tell me what a bad shot I took and I usually would say, ‘Yeah, probably…. But I’m takin’ another one.’ I would always drive him crazy for that.”

Earl and Crispin often competed against each other over the summer along with other talented players from the area including former Houston Rockets guard Matt Maloney, Duke alumnus Billy McCaffrey (the uncle of NFL star Christian McCaffrey) and Earl’s younger brother Brian, who was a star at Princeton and the current coach at Cornell.

Competition among teammates is something that Dan continues to recognize the importance of within his own team.

“I certainly like to have our guys compete like that, to get in the gym. We're constantly talking about getting in the gym, everybody wants to be good, but who's willing to put the time in," Dan said. “You can be great friends off the court but when it's time to play and compete, there's no friends — you’re going at it to make each other better.”

Growing up playing together, Earl and his brother both had large impacts on each other's development as they competed against some of the best competition in New Jersey and the surrounding areas.

“We'd always been very close growing up, he was two years older but even bigger size wise. It was a little bit of mentorship, a little bit of older brother being on [his] younger brother, but it definitely shaped a lot of who I am and I probably had some influence on him as well,” Brian Earl said.

Brian has led the Big Red since 2016, and both brothers have expressed their gratitude that they have someone close to them to talk to about basketball and being a Division I head coach.

“It gives you a set of eyes pretty highly trained on your position and the sort of decisions you have to make that might be different from the opinions you're getting within your staff and players,” Brian said. “We talk almost every day. It's invaluable, in any walk of life you should be trying to seek out different vantage points and those guys, especially my brother, give that to me."

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE