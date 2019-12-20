On Friday evening, it’s fair to say that No. 23 ranked Penn State dominated 0-11 Central Connecticut State right from the opening tip.

The Nittany Lions had no issues with handing the Blue Devils their 12th loss of the season, defeating them 87-58 at the BJC.

Pat Chambers’ group hit its first 12 shots of the game and simply could not be stopped from an offensive perspective.

Meanwhile, on the defensive end, Penn State used its full court pressure right away to stifle Central Connecticut’s offensive flow.

This lead to plenty of Blue Devil turnovers which turned into transition buckets at the other end.

The Nittany Lion dominance continued throughout the rest of the game and there was never any doubt that the team would advance to 10-2 on the season.

Myreon Jones stays hot

Sophomore guard Myreon Jones continued his impressive stretch, scoring 21 in the Nittany Lions blowout win against Central Connecticut.

Jones is averaging just over 16.5 points over Penn State’s last five games, and has become the primary 3-point shooting option for Pat Chambers.

The Alabama native went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and continues to be an essential source of scoring for the No. 23 team in the nation.

Transition offense

Penn State used its defense to kickstart its scoring tonight, causing plenty of turnovers en route to 39 fast break points.

This has been a common theme for the Nittany Lions this year as they frequently use their speed and athleticism to tire teams out and score at the other end of the floor.

When Lamar Stevens and the rest of Penn State’s athletes able to execute on the run, the Nittany Lions become an extremely tough team to guard and can wear teams down as the games go on.

Mike Watkins scores his 1,000th career point

Senior big man Mike Watkins slammed home his 1,000th career point early in the first half.

Watkins was a big contributor in the dominant win over Central Connecticut, finishing with eight points and eight rebounds to go along with an impressive five blocks.

While this is an offensive milestone for Watkins, the Philadelphia native has been a vital source of defense this year, putting his name into the conversation for Big Ten defensive player of the year.