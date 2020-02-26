It should come as no surprise that the play which ended in Myles Dread’s game-winning 3-pointer was designed to go to Lamar Stevens.

But when Rutgers cluttered the lane to prevent Stevens from getting the ball, which then allowed a John Harrar screen to release Dread to the top of the key, it didn’t matter that the team’s leading scorer didn’t touch the ball on the most crucial Penn State possession of the night.

And rather than be frustrated by his relatively quiet offensive performance or the fact that Dread’s shot saved the game on Wednesday, Pat Chambers said Stevens was “thrilled” in the postgame locker room.

“Lamar now has real confidence in his team, like ‘I don’t have to be the hero every night,’” Chambers said.

On the surface, Stevens’ nine-point output on 4-of-13 from the field came at an inopportune time for the Nittany Lions.

The team was in danger of watching a close loss to Illinois last week snowball into another three-game winless streak, just as teams around Penn State in the Big Ten standings gained ground on the No. 16 Nittany Lions.

But in his inconspicuous performance, Stevens — who now sits only 60 points from passing Talor Battle for all-time scoring leader in program history and was coming off a 29-point performance in Sunday’s loss at Indiana — gave his teammates the opportunity to answer a call to action presented by Chambers at his weekly press conference.

“We can’t be a great team with him being the only one who can score for us,” Chambers said on Monday. “We were fortunate one game, we got a win, but it can’t be consistent. He needs help.”

While every team builds its defensive schemes to try to limit Stevens, it seldom works as well as Rutgers’ gameplan did on Wednesday.

He took only one shot — a left-corner 3-pointer which he made — in the first 15 minutes of the game and turned the ball over five times.

“In two days’ prep, we didn’t have a lot of time, we did a really good job of making his catches deeper and making it difficult when he put the ball on the deck,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

With Rutgers defending Stevens effectively, Chambers’s team still without its second-leading scorer in Myreon Jones and the Nittany Lions momentarily blowing a 21-point lead, Penn State’s supporting cast rose to the occasion.

Dread finished with 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, and his clutch 3-pointer was the sole Nittany Lion make from deep in the second half.

The decision to go for the win with the 3-point attempt by Dread — who has been streaky over the course of his young career — was an example of the kind of belief Penn State will need to have in players other than Stevens down the season’s final stretch.

“I think it’s not necessarily my confidence, it’s my teammates’ confidence in me whether I’m making or missing shots,” Dread said. “To feed me like that when the play is designed for Lamar, that just goes to show how much my teammates believe in me.”

Dread’s heroics were made possible by the surge from sophomore swingman Izaiah Brockington, who finished with a game-high 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Following a strong start to his first season in blue and white, Brockington has been quiet of late. Heading into Wednesday’s contest, he had scored in double figures only twice in the previous 11 games, but the lefty was able to take advantage of Rutgers’ tight post coverage on Stevens by cutting in for lay-ins on Wednesday.

The overall team shooting performance — 39.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3 — was still not as strong as Chambers would like it. But Penn State should glean plenty of confidence from pulling out a victory even with its leader isn’t at his best.

“There wasn’t any space out there for [Stevens],” Chambers said. “Him and I talked last night after film, it was about, ‘Look, they’re gonna crowd you. You might have to give the ball up to your teammates, and that’s OK, we’re trying to get it back to you. Just be opportunistic with your decision making.”

“He’s so fired up for his team. So fired up for Myles.”