It’s been a busy few weeks for Lamar Stevens.

He’s become the third Nittany Lion to score 2,000 career points, been named to the Wooden Award late season top-20 list and led his team to a five-game winning streak in the Big Ten for the first time in program history, all while shifting focus from whether Penn State will make the NCAA Tournament to whether it will make the second weekend or beyond.

This week, the senior forward added another feather to his brimming cap; Stevens is now an author.

The first 2,000 fans to arrive at the Bryce Jordan Center ahead of Penn State’s matchup with Minnesota on Saturday will receive a copy of “Lamar’s Climb — A Journey to Happy Valley,” a 16-page children’s book documenting Stevens’ journey from Philadelphia to State College.

PJ Mullen, the director of marketing for Penn State Athletics, came up with the idea during the summer while sitting with a friend whose wife is a local librarian. Mullen said she brought home a children’s book that taught young readers geography.

“I was sitting there thinking, ‘Man there's something to this if we do it right,’” Mullen said. “And I was driving home and thought we could do a Pennsylvania geography book, and it could be by telling a story about a stud student athlete and how they got to Penn State while also teaching about Pennsylvania.”

As he thought about which student athletes might be good candidates for the book, Stevens’ journey from Philadelphia to Happy Valley came to mind. He called Stevens, who, even after he was told there would be plenty of hoops to jump through with the compliance office and licensing, didn’t hesitate to say “yes.”

“When it was presented to me, it was honestly just an honor for someone to want to have my name on something like this,” Stevens said. “I just took great pride in it.”

Mullen said it took a village to put the whole thing together, from Stevens and Mullen collaborating on which Pennsylvania landmarks they wanted to include — the Liberty Bell and Hershey Park are two which made the cut — to the art created by Nick Santangelo which accompanies Stevens’ story.

Then the idea materialized to involve people with special needs in the creative process, and six individuals provided the coloring on each of the illustrations in the book.

All six of the individuals with special needs are somehow connected with Penn State athletics — including Sammy Urgo, daughter of men’s basketball associate head coach Keith Urgo, and Haley Smith, daughter of assistant head football and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith — and have built relationships with Stevens over his four years at Penn State through participation in Special Olympics Pennsylvania and Centre Region Down Syndrome Society’s annual Buddy Walk.

“I’ve been around these kids since my freshman year and developed a great relationship with them,” Stevens said. “That book is just a small dosage of how awesome they are, when you spend so much time around them, you get to really see how awesome these guys are, how much light they shed.”

After more than five months of work, the book has been printed and featured on social media and on the television broadcast of Penn State’s recent win in Nebraska.

It’s especially fitting that the release of the book coincides with Penn State’s “Everyone Is Awesome” Day, when more than 70 organizations supporting individuals with special needs will be involved before, during and after the Nittany Lions’ clash with Minnesota. Five-hundred children will also receive a Stevens T-shirt, and he’ll sign autographs following the game.

For Stevens, the process has served as an opportunity to reflect on his four years at Penn State and the friendships he’s made along the way.

“My name is on it, and I'm the one that's going to get a lot of publicity about it, but I really think that those six kids that spent that time and really sat down and draw are the ones that deserve it,” Stevens said. “They're special people and they're really bringing happiness to me and this program. I think those six kids are the ones that should definitely be the ones that get their names mentioned the most.”

While Mullen had the original idea, he was quick to point out that the passion of Stevens, Urgo and Pat Chambers, among plenty others, is what made the project possible.

Though many will remember Stevens as a hulking presence who bursts with emotion on the floor, Mullen thinks “Lamar’s Climb — A Journey to Happy Valley” defines Stevens’ personality more than any of the many emphatic dunks he’s had over his illustrious career, or even that he’s in the midst of leading Penn State to its best season in decades.

“Lamar has done all good things for four years, and he’s exactly what Penn State is,” Mullen said. “That will go down as his legacy. Whether he goes down as the all-time leading scorer, whether they make the tournament, his legacy goes down as a true Penn Stater who started, ended, stuck to his word and made a lot of people proud along the way.

“He’s about being a man for others.”