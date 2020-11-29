Following the departure of two-time All-Big Ten honoree Lamar Stevens, Penn State seemingly no longer had a go-to scorer that could fill up the stat sheet on any day of the week.

As the Nittany Lions entered their first game of the season with a plethora of talented guards, some of whom were known as more talented scorers than others, it was still largely unknown who would be the leading scorer for the team.

“It's definitely going to be a group effort, we have multiple weapons on the team. It could be a different person each night,” Wheeler said. “You never know, but it's just, just a group effort. We got a bunch of weapons on this team.”

Wheeler answered that question with a career game, pouring in 18 points, a career high on 6-13 shooting, and a surprising nine attempts from three, which he converted four of. The three-point shots came to many viewers' surprise as he was primarily known as a defensive specialist last season.

“[I] put in hard work during the summer working on my game. My teammates found me open and just trusted me,” Wheeler said.

Interim coach Jim Ferry also expressed how proud he was of Wheeler after the game.

“Jamari deserved to have a career offensive day today, he's put in so much work and him hitting four threes is not a fluke,” Ferry said. “He’s been doing it every day in practice and he’s a guy that's really used to this off time to work on his game.”

Wheeler has previously been known for his defensive prowess, and both he and Ferry know that.

But Ferry wants Wheeler’s all-around potential to be recognized.

“People have always been knocking him, that he's not a very good shooter,” Ferry said. “That's not what we’ve seen this whole preseason. He's been one of our best shooters and he’s still our heart and soul defensively.”

Wheeler’s newfound firepower on offense did not take away from his defense by any means as he tallied five steals on the day, helping the Nittany Lions score 34 points off of turnovers.

“Every time I step on the court I want to be locked in, I wanted to be more focused on the defensive end because we missed some defensive assignments in the first half that we shouldn't have missed,” Wheeler said. “The second half defense gave us opportunities to run in transition that led to easy buckets.”

Wheeler was an integral part of the “small ball” lineup that interim coach Jim Ferry implemented in the latter stages of the first half after the Nittany Lions fell behind early.

“It's something that we've certainly worked on, we have the ability to play small which we showed tonight. It just so happened that the game dictated us to do that and the guys played well off each other,” Ferry said.

This small ball lineup made a huge difference on the defensive end, as suffocating man-to-man defense from the smaller lineup led to a number of turnovers being forced, contributing to the 25 turnovers that VMI had during the game.

“Defense leads to easy offense, so we know when we get stops that makes it easier for me and my teammates to score. Defense is our bread and butter,” Wheeler said.

