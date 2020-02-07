All 15,000 people in the Breslin Center knew that Cassius Winston was going to take the final shot.

The Michigan State point guard dribbled the ball across halfcourt and quickly maneuvered around a screen from teammate Xavier Tillman, giving Winston a split-second of separation away from Jamari Wheeler.

But as Winston pulled up for what would be the game-tying 3-pointer, Mike Watkins suddenly came into his field of vision, contesting the shot attempt as it went up with four seconds remaining.

Watkins didn’t get a piece of the ball, but the shot was significantly altered as it clanged harmlessly off the side of the rim and Penn State knocked off the 16th-ranked Spartans on the road for the first time in the Pat Chambers era.

In many ways, that simple effort from Watkins on the game’s final play represented his performance on Tuesday.

The senior played 25 minutes — his most since Jan. 7 against Rutgers — and posted 10 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting in the victory.

Additionally, Watkins was responsible for guarding Tillman and Marcus Bingham Jr. for the majority of the game, and he held the two Michigan State impact players to a combined 14 points on just eight shot attempts. Both players were held scoreless in the final 13:47 of the contest.

The ups and downs that he goes through on a daily basis are well documented, but Watkins seems to be flourishing in his new role off the bench.

“We know about Mike’s ups and downs,” Chambers said. “But he’s a senior and the fact that he said ‘ok I’ll do whatever we need to win, I want to win’, that’s the best thing for us.”

Since he was replaced by John Harrar in the starting lineup prior to Penn State’s loss to Minnesota, Watkins has responded in a big way for his team, including nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in 17 minutes against Ohio State and 11 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Nebraska last Saturday.

Watkins, and sophomore guard Myles Dread, have both adapted to their new roles as impact contributors off the bench and it’s garnered the admiration of their teammates and coaches.

“You can talk about the great job that Myles [Dread] and Mike have done with adjusting to a different role,” Chambers said. “They're still playing significant minutes but sometimes for kids, being taken out of the lineup could be a blow to their confidence and their ego. Everybody's got an ego now. And I think it just shows you their character and their about winning they're about to team.”

Now in his fifth year at Penn State, Watkins has never been a part of an NCAA Tournament team. Neither has his head coach.

That all looks to be changing this year, and much of that will depend on Watkins’ effectiveness going forward.

So far it’s working.

“I think it’s definitely working,” Chambers said. “And [Watkins] knows that. We’re in a better position to win games right now, and I think that says that you can be an all-star in your own role...So when you step on that floor, you can produce and make an impact on the game.”