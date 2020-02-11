Once again, Penn State will be without the services of one of its most important players on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Myreon Jones will miss the Nittany Lions' contest against Purdue due to an undisclosed illness. This comes after Jones didn't take the court for Penn State's win over Minnesota last Saturday.

Averaging just over 14 points per game on 46 percent shooting this season, Pat Chambers' group will have to find a way to replace Jones' production if the Nittany Lions are to win their seventh straight game.