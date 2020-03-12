Prior to the start of the second day of action, the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis has been canceled due to the Coronavirus.

According to an official statement from the conference on Thursday, the decision to cancel the tournament was made to protect the safety of players, coaches and team personnel.

The full statement from the Big Ten reads as follows:

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren later addressed the media about the conference's decision.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that we are always taking care of the health and wellness and safety of our student-athletes so the decision was made this morning to cancel the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament,” Warren told reporters.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Big Ten officials limited attendance at all tournament games to "student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams,” in an attempt to maintain the safety of the players, coaches, fans and members of the media.

Penn State was scheduled to play Indiana at 9 p.m. on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For now, the Nittany Lions are still scheduled to participate in the NCAA Tournament next week.

“This was one of those situations where there was a lot of people telling me ‘I don’t know’ and I get concerned when I hear ‘I don’t know’ a few times and I just want to make sure and I don’t want to have any regrets,” Warren told reporters. “I just want to make sure as a conference that we do the right thing because if something had gone awry here, I don’t want to be in a position looking back saying, ‘only if we canceled this tournament’... I feel very good with the decision we have made.”