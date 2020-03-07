Men's Basketball, Forward Mike Watkins (24)
Forward Mike Watkins (24) argues with a referee during the men’s basketball game against No. 16 Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. No. 16 Michigan State defeated No. 20 Penn State 79-71.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State will reportedly be without one of its most important players on Saturday. 

Mike Watkins will not be available for the Nittany Lions in their game against Northwestern, according to Ben Jones of StateCollege.com

Watkins put up 11 points and nine rebounds against the Wildcats in the first meeting between the two teams this season. He has played in all 30 of Penn State's games to this point. 

