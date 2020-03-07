Penn State will reportedly be without one of its most important players on Saturday.

Mike Watkins will not be available for the Nittany Lions in their game against Northwestern, according to Ben Jones of StateCollege.com.

Mike Watkins is not available for Penn State today due to a violation of team rules. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) March 7, 2020

Watkins put up 11 points and nine rebounds against the Wildcats in the first meeting between the two teams this season. He has played in all 30 of Penn State's games to this point.