Editor’s Note: Speculation State is a weekly series where we leave reality and look at what could’ve occurred if Penn State’s athletic teams were able to finish their 2020 seasons.

Penn State will never know how far it could’ve gone this past season.

The Nittany Lions, with a 21-10 regular season record, were in prime position to make their best run in program history before the season was halted.

With seniors like Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, the team also had bonafide experience and leadership needed to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

But, alas, we must now speculate what could have been for Penn State.

The results of the college basketball postseason are almost impossible to estimate, but below is a hypothetical account of what would’ve happened for the Nittany Lions if their season had continued.

Nittany Lions bounced Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten Tournament almost always has some dark horse contenders make a run, but Penn State wasn’t one of them.

Even though this Nittany Lion squad was one of the best in program history, one negative plagued the team for the entire season — inconsistency.

Pat Chambers never knew who was going to handle much of the scoring load, as Lamar Stevens could go for 30-plus points or shoot less than 40% from the field.

Aside from Stevens, there wasn’t a consistent second scorer. Almost everyone in the rotation had at least one scoring barrage in the regular season, but there wasn’t anyone who stood out among the rest as someone who could get it done on a nightly basis.

With the lack of scoring consistency, the Nittany Lions came to a screeching halt against Indiana.

The Hoosiers, who were 15-4 at home and 3-0 in neutral locations prior to their matchup against Penn State, came out firing with a home court advantage in Indianapolis.

Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had a monster game, matching a season-high 27 points and finishing with 13 rebounds.

The freshman phenom was too much for Stevens, who finished with a respectable, but not jaw-dropping, 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting.

With his 16 points, Stevens became the all-time leading scorer in school history with 2,223 career points. It would be a bittersweet game for the senior, though, as Penn State’s Big Ten title hopes came to an abrupt end.

The Nittany Lions would eventually lose a hard-fought battle against Indiana 82-75 and be eliminated from Big Ten Tournament title contention, but that wasn’t the end of the road for Chambers and company.

In fact, it was just the beginning.

Penn State gets a No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Even with its second round exit in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State still enamored the committee enough to get a No. 6 seed in the big dance.

Nabbing a spot in the East region and beginning their tournament run against Richmond in Albany, New York, the Nittany Lions came back with a vengeance and looked for their first postseason win since winning the NIT Tournament in 2018.

The Spiders were no slouch, finishing second in an A-10 conference that boasted five teams with 20-plus wins. Barely pulling away from NC State in the First Four, however, Richmond was tired and it showed against Penn State.

Jamari Wheeler was exceptional on defense in the first 20 minutes, picking up five steals in the first half alone and was also an integral piece of the puzzle that kept the Spiders to just 23 points at the break.

Penn State was just as merciless on offense in the first half as it was on defense, having three players score 10-plus points (Seth Lundy, Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones) and shot 61% from the field as a team.

Holding a comfortable 49-23 lead at halftime, the Nittany Lions never looked back and finished off an 81-57 affair for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.

Nittany Lions face in-state opponent in second round

Fresh off its win against Richmond, Penn State went into the locker room and patiently awaited the results of the second game in the Albany regional — Villanova versus Belmont where the Wildcats pulled out an overtime victory against the gritty Bruins.

The Pennsylvania foes arrived at the Times Union Center ready for battle, and that was exactly what they were going to get.

Villanova got out to a quick 19-10 lead midway through the first half when Pat Chambers used his first timeout of the game.

That timeout was exactly what Penn State needed. Myles Dread pushed the ball up the court and found Myreon Jones open behind the three-point line. Jones caught the ball, and just as he released, felt something hit his hand. Nevertheless, the ball clanked in and the referee blew his whistle.

Four-point play.

Jones’ 4-point play turned the tide for the Nittany Lions, who went on a 13-0 scoring run and went into the locker room up 29-25.

The Wildcats, who had won two national championships since 2016, weren’t going to just lay down though.

Villanova came roaring back in the second half and took a two-point lead into the final minute of play.

With just 20 seconds left to play, down 67-65, the Nittany Lions opted to hold the ball for a final shot — one last chance to make the Sweet Sixteen.

Still hot after his 4-point play earlier in the game, Jones hit a three at the buzzer to score his 30th point of the game and put Penn State into the top-16 teams in the nation.

Penn State finds success against defensive powerhouse

With a week to recoup after their close win against Villanova, the Nittany Lions didn’t find much trouble against No. 7 seed West Virginia in the Sweet Sixteen.

Never trailing against the Mountaineers, Penn State still had its fair share of hiccups in a 71-60 victory.

After a questionable offensive foul call on Stevens, Chambers picked up his first technical foul of the evening and, for a little while, got noticeably quieter on the Nittany Lion bench. That wouldn’t last long, as the coach picked up his second technical of the game and was ejected after berating the referees for missing an obvious reach-in.

Even without its head coach, Penn State had no problems icing the game in the second half and picked up a 23-point contribution from Stevens.

Historic run comes crashing down in the Elite Eight

All good things must come to an end, and Penn State’s Cinderella run did just that against No. 1 seed Dayton.

Flyers forward Obi Toppin, who would eventually win the Wooden Award, lit up the scoreboard for 41 points and helped lead Dayton to a 38-27 first half lead.

Things further fell apart for the Nittany Lions when Watkins fouled out with 17 minutes left to play, and without their leading rebounder, they just couldn’t get enough possessions to claw back.

Stevens finished his last game in the blue and white with 13 points on 5-for-18 shooting as Penn State fell to Dayton 81-69.

The Nittany Lions may not have brought home the coveted NCAA Tournament trophy, but the Nittany Lions surely won't forget their 2020 season anytime soon.