Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said it best in his media availability before the Ohio State game.

“With wins, the coffee tastes better, the pizza tastes better, everything is better.”

The Nittany Lions may not have picked up the win against No. 13 Ohio State on Wednesday night, but they put on a truly gutsy performance on the road against one of the Big Ten’s hottest teams.

This, all while potential conference sixth man of the year Sam Sessoms was sidelined with an ankle injury that would shorten the Penn State bench to just Trent Buttrick and the recently injured Myles Dread.

So, in order to beat one of the more talented programs on its schedule this year, Ferry’s group would need to come in with the perfect game plan.

That’s just what it did.

After getting off to a cold start from the field, Penn State did what its opponents usually do against it: get quality looks while defending at an elite level.

A big part of that stifling defense was senior guard Jamari Wheeler, who led the Big Ten in steals last season and has established himself as one of the premier on-ball defenders in the Big Ten.

Wheeler was the one who got the Nittany Lions within striking distance before the half with a pair of steals-and-scores that shifted the momentum heading into the locker room.

“He's a winner. I thought that was a big turning point in the game,” Ferry said. “It was those two big stops and steals that he had. Him and John Harrar have just been tremendous. I can't say enough about these guys with their leadership right now.”

But while leadership and work ethic are important traits to have, finding a way to pull out these games is going to be absolutely crucial if Penn State still has NCAA tournament aspirations.

It has two overtime losses and a pair of defeats against ranked teams on the road that came down to the final moments, so coming through with the big shot will be a must from here on out.

The looks the team got tonight, though, were ideal, considering Seth Lundy and Myreon Jones got open shots they would take 10 out of 10 times if given the opportunity.

“We keep looking at that stuff. Last time I think it was that we didn't get a great shot at the end and this time we got great shots at the end,” Ferry said. “You have to just give credit to Ohio State for making more plays than we did.”

So while Penn State dropped to 5-7 and came out on the losing end, it was one of Jim Ferry’s best performances as head coach and would've been a signature win for him had the Nittany Lions pulled it out.

The 53-year-old Ferry still has the interim tag, but has shown the ability to coach in the present and hasn’t let minimal outside distractions deter him from his job.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said Tuesday the program plans on naming a full-time head coach at the conclusion of the season — a position in which Ferry is still in the running for.

In a conference like the Big Ten, it shouldn’t be surprising when Penn State picks up a couple of quality wins due to the veteran personnel and confidence of the head coach.

The decisions he made down the stretch were the right ones considering how his team had been playing, as sitting Iziaiah Brockington was a tough but understandable call to make.

As other guys — including the recently returned Dread — were making some big plays in the final minutes.

“He was out so long with that fourth foul that we felt the other guys were in a little bit more rhythm,” Ferry said. “So we went to Seth, because Seth had the real hot hand and then we went to [Myreon Jones] to get a shot, but we got two great shots.”

With Ferry seeming like he is coaching for his job over these next couple months, it is important to keep in mind of the obstacles he and the team have had to overcome this year.

Between a last-minute coaching change and a near-three week pause on basketball activities, a couple of big wins should go a long way for the former offensive assistant as he looks to continue building upon what he’s brought to the team this season.