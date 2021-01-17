At this point in the season, it's no secret in the Big Ten that Penn State has a lot of trouble defending inside the paint.

The Nittany Lions’ field goal percentage defense currently ranks 326th out of 340 teams, as their opponents are shooting 48% from the field — a large part of their opposition’s offensive production coming on the interior.

Big Ten teams have continued to exploit this weakness every game and have forced interim head coach Jim Ferry and his staff to experiment with a variety of solutions to this problem.

The coaching staff has tried doubling in the post, playing bigger lineups and playing tight on opposing guards to limit entry passes — all of which have had minimal success.

Against Purdue on Sunday afternoon, Ferry decided to utilize a 2-3 zone with about six minutes left in the first half.

This zone ultimately led to a 15-8 run from the Nittany Lions before Purdue hit a buzzer beating three to end the half.

“It's something we have to use, especially with such a big interior team,” Ferry said. “We got in foul trouble really early on, so we went to the zone and kind of changed the game. We mixed it up and went back and forth in the second half.”

The zone proved to be slightly less effective in the second half, but still left viewers to wonder: Could this be the answer to Penn State’s problems defending the paint?

Penn State’s roster isn’t exactly built for zone defense, but has the pieces to make it work.

Junior guards Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington have decent length on the perimeter, standing at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, respectively — allowing them to get in passing lanes and better contest perimeter shots.

Senior guard Jamari Wheeler, on the other hand, has less length at just 6-foot-1, but has the quickness to close out on shooters and is among the top defenders in the Big Ten.

Where the zone really stands to help Penn State is at the forward position.

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy isn’t the quickest defender, but the use of a zone defense allows this weakness to be covered up and enables him to put his shot blocking ability to use if help is needed under the basket.

Senior forward John Harrar has the most to gain from the implementation of a zone. Harrar’s inability to defend the post and block shots has been a target of opponents all season.

A zone enables Penn State’s guards to help deny entry passes into the post, and allows Harrar to continue to use his athleticism to maintain solid defensive position in the post.

The Nittany Lions use of a zone was successful, in large part, thanks to the fact that it caught Purdue off guard and shooting struggles beyond the arc from the Boilermakers.

Going forward, the Nittany Lions will need to improve significantly if the team wishes to use the zone on a more consistent basis.

“We got some big stops within it [the zone] and I think it's something that we got to continue to get better at,” Ferry said.

If Ferry and the rest of Penn State’s coaching staff decides that a zone will become the primary defense of the program this season, the team can work on it at practice consistently and make the zone more than just something used to mix up defensive sets.

