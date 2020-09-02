Penn State was able to reach new heights during the 2019-20 season as the Nittany Lions had their best season in recent memory behind star forward Lamar Stevens.

But with the departure of Stevens, as well as veteran big man Mike Watkins, the now-experienced backcourt will have to step up and lead the Nittany Lions.

Luckily for Pat Chambers, he is bringing back plenty of guards who will not only be able to contribute to the team’s success but be in position to take care of unfinished business from last season.

Entering March, the Nittany Lions seemed poised to make the NCAA Tournament with a 21-10 record, before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And although the status of the season is still in some question, here is a look at the guards who should be contributing this year.

Myreon Jones

The catalyst on the offensive side of the floor this season will likely be junior guard Myreon Jones, who has shown signs of becoming a legitimate No.1 scorer.

Before an illness that sidelined him for about a month last season, Jones was scoring with impressive efficiency.

The team’s best three-point shooter, Jones finished the year averaging just over 13 points per game while shooting 40.3% from beyond the three point line.

But with Stevens gone this year, Jones will be the go-to-guy on offense.

And with that, he should be given some freedom to do what he does best in creating shots for himself as well as others with his ball-handling and passing skills.

He will be a critical part of this Penn State team as the Nittany Lions will need to rely on Jones' sturdy offensive play when the rest of the offensive components are stagnant.

Jamari Wheeler

While Jones will be the team’s offensive backbone, the same can be said about Jamari Wheeler defensively.

Wheeler led the Big Ten in steals last season with 1.55 per game and had the task of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter scoring threat each game.

His speed has proven to be a huge asset for Pat Chambers and largely fits the coach’s high energy defensive style.

As he enters this season as a senior with the potential to be a captain of the team, the Live Oak, Florida, native will have a lot of pressure to stop some talented opponents this season as well as prove himself enough to be considered an NBA prospect.

If Wheeler's offensive game becomes a bit more consistent in his final collegiate season, he could increase his likelihood of becoming one of the more underrated pro prospects in 2021.

Myles Dread

In addition to Jones, Myles Dread could be the key link to Penn State’s offense this season, if he is able to maintain consistency.

When Dread is faced with the opportunity of shooting the ball, it is his confidence that often leads to him being able to create a spark for the Nittany Lions. However, there are often times where Dread plays beyond his role, leading to inefficient offense.

Notably self-reflecting, Dread has often admitted that he needs to be more consistent, and as a motivated competitor it should be expected that he takes a step forward in his junior season.

When the Nittany Lions shot over 35% from beyond the arc last season, they were 11-0 with an average margin of victory slightly over 14 points per game.

So when Penn State shoots the ball well from the perimeter and all aspects of the game begin to align, much of this outcome is a result of Dread’s approach to his performance.

Izaiah Brockington

Perhaps the most skilled athlete on the team, junior guard Izaiah Brockington will look to build upon a solid first season in Happy Valley, where he averaged just over eight points per game.

The St. Bonaventure transfer found a nice role for himself off the bench last season and like Jamari Wheeler, uses his speed to put pressure on the opposition.

Brockington can do multiple things on both ends of the floor and will be a very important role player in specific situations.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard can score, run the floor, defend and offer talent wherever Chambers needs it to be, making him a potent weapon.

The key for the Philadelphia native this year will be to improve his somewhat inconsistent jumpshot so defenders will play the drive less.

If he is able to do this and diversify his offensive skill set, then he will provide impressive depth to team with other weapons already in the backcourt.

DJ Gordon

Gordon comes into his freshman year looking to find a role on an already experienced Penn State team.

The former First Love Christian Academy guard is a high-motor guy who can defend at an elite level and has the capability to use his 6-foot-6 frame to be in control on the offensive end as well.

His versatility on the court will allow for him to step into the 2-4 spots and perform in similarity to how Seth Lundy did last season.

In addition to most of the returning guards, his athleticism is what sets him apart, allowing him to be an ideal fit into the current roster.

It is likely that Gordon will see more minutes toward the end of the season as the Nittany Lion coaching staff grooms him into his first year of college hoops.

Sam Sessoms

Sessoms’ status is unknown for the 2020-21 season as of now with NCAA transfer regulations possibly preventing him from playing this season.

But if he is able to suit up this year, the 6-foot guard coming from Binghamton will be able to provide a lot on the offensive end.

As a freshman, Sessoms won the American East Rookie of the Year award, paired with a third team all-league selection.

He followed that up the next year by leading the conference in scoring as a sophomore, averaging just under 20 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists per game.

That being understood, Sessoms can potentially become a leading scorer for the Nittany Lions during his career but the only question now is when.