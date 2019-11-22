Men's Basketball vs Georgetown, Stevens (11) Turnover
Forward, Lamar Stevens (11) loses the ball as Georgetown’s Josh Leblanc (23) pokes the ball loose during the game at the Capitol One Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Penn State defeated Georgetown 81-66.

 James Leavy

Coming off a win over Bucknell on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions have a chance to extend their winning streak to five when they play Yale on Saturday.

Penn State also has a chance to a the season with five straight 80-point performances for the first time in program history if it reaches that plateau against the Bulldogs. The matchup will be the fifth in the programs’ histories, with the series split at two wins a piece and the last meeting being a Yale win in December 2002.

The game can be watched on BTN+ with subscription or audio streamed online via GoPSUSports.com.

Matt Lingerman is a junior studying Broadcast Journalism with minors in Psychology and International Studies. He covers Penn State football and men's basketball and is currently the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Collegian.