Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Lamar Stevens has scored his first points in the NBA.

Stevens, a former All-Big Ten selection with Penn State, signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted following this year's NBA Draft.

The former Nittany Lion star got his first action in the regular season for the  Cavaliers in their 118-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Stevens played five minutes in which he recorded two points via the free throw line and also secured two rebounds to help propel Cleveland to a 3-0 record on the young season.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.