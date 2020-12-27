Lamar Stevens has scored his first points in the NBA.

Stevens, a former All-Big Ten selection with Penn State, signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted following this year's NBA Draft.

The former Nittany Lion star got his first action in the regular season for the Cavaliers in their 118-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Stevens played five minutes in which he recorded two points via the free throw line and also secured two rebounds to help propel Cleveland to a 3-0 record on the young season.

