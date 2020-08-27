Penn State men's basketball officially announced the jersey numbers of five new players for the upcoming season.

Junior guard and Binghamton transfer Sam Sessoms will wear No. 3 and freshman forward Caleb Dorsey will wear No. 4.

The other freshmen guards, Dallion Johnson and DJ Gordon will don No. 22 and No. 23 respectively, with forward Abdou Tsimbila wearing No. 30.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said the first of potentially many decisions on whether or not there will be a college basketball season could come as early as mid-September.

