Penn State's first Class of 2022 commitment is from Sonny Johnson Jr., a promising young guard who helmed the offense for Garfield Heights high school until prior to tearing his ACL earlier this month.

Johnson Jr.'s decision was by his father announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon, confirming that he has verbally committed to Pat Chambers and the men's basketball program at Penn State.

Johnson Jr. is a Cleveland native and had offers from Michigan State, Kent State and Youngstown State. He was also recruited by Wisconsin.