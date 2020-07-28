When Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Reaves found out he had the opportunity to travel to Orlando with the Mavericks to compete for an NBA championship this summer, there was no hesitation to say yes — even during a global pandemic.

Reaves is hoping to prove himself at the highest level during this unique time despite playing in just two NBA games this season and spending most of his time in the G-League, the NBA’s developmental league.

When he received the news that he’d be traveling with the NBA club, he made the 18-hour drive to Dallas from his home in Virginia as quick as he could.

“Honestly there was no hesitation for me to go,” Reaves said. “Just being away from [basketball] that long took a toll, so I just wanted to get back as soon as possible and get back into shape and work out.”

Despite health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is set to resume play on Thursday, July 30, while keeping everyone on the same campus within Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Reaves says while it’s certainly a unique experience and one he did not expect, he is already feeling comfortable living in this unique set up.

“Yeah, I feel safe; it's mandatory to walk around with a mask on, everybody gets tested every day, and there are no positive tests [so far] so I definitely feel safe here," Reaves said. “[The NBA] has made all the protocols and the guidelines and everybody's taking them seriously.”

Many people close to the Mavericks believe the former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year has a bright future ahead of him.

And as he now resides in the NBA’s coined “bubble” in Orlando, he is getting used to spending life in a resort for the next few months as his development continues.

“Everybody is different, but I am used to this routine already,” Reaves said. “It could definitely take a toll on a lot of people, trying to keep their sanity and stuff like that but it's something that you're just gonna have to be tough enough to get through.”

While Reaves is thrilled to get the chance to participate in the restart of the league, his mother Liset, was equally as excited for her son, but was also concerned.

“I was very happy because he’s worked very hard to get where he is right now, so hearing the news that he was going, we were very excited for him,” she said. “But at the same time, I was concerned so I kept asking him ‘Do you need me to send you some masks? Do you need gloves? Make sure that you always wear your mask.’”

But Reaves assured his mother that everything he needed was taken care of and as a responsible young man, he could do this on his own.

“I know Josh and he's very responsible so I know that he will be okay because he has a reason and a purpose,” Liset added. “I know he is going to be taking care of himself,”

In a typical day in the bubble, Reaves said the league has some strict procedures which include coronavirus testing every morning, followed by practice and team meetings.

But then he said players are able to do some pretty fun things once their daily tasks are out of the way like fishing, golfing and team dinners.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

And with the way the bubble is set up, he is still able to socialize with other players and coaches, as long as they are following the standards set for them by the league.

Reaves also had his take on the food — like numerous players have seemed to on social media so far.

“It started off a little weird when we first got here when it was the two-day quarantine in your room and [the food] was brought to us,” Reaves said. “It was still a little iffy at first but then they started picking it up.

“We got breakfast, lunch and dinner served, and you can order from the hotel from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and there's a restaurant on the grounds here, so we’ve got a lot of different options.”

Overall, the whole experience is new for everyone, but the former Nittany Lion said he is just happy to be a part of something unique. He said he is focusing on what he needs to do in order to perform at the highest level he can.

“Being around the team, NBA facilities, everybody feels right and it just feels good to be back,” Reaves said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE