Through the first 10 games of Penn State’s season, Myreon Jones has consistently provided a spark for the Nittany Lion offense.

The first half of Saturday’s win over Alabama was no different, but it was a different Jones who played an even more influential role for Pat Chambers’ team.

After transferring to Penn State for his final collegiate season prior to this year, Curtis Jones Jr. has spent the first month-and-a-half of the season slowly integrating himself into the Nittany Lions systems on both ends of the floor.

On Saturday, he finally had his breakout game.

“I had a hunch on Curtis,” Chambers said. “I had a hunch on Curtis that he was gonna have fresh legs, which he did.”

Chambers’ hunch proved right when Jones Jr. tied with Lamar Stevens to lead all scorers with 18 points, and he did so more efficiently than Stevens.

Jones Jr., who averaged seven points per game entering Saturday’s contest, hit 6-of-11 field goal attempts, including 3-of-6 from downtown.

Plus, the 6-foot-4 guard knocked down all three free throw attempts he earned — a crucial statistic in a game decided by two points.

But while Jones Jr.’s numbers impressed on Saturday, the box score doesn’t tell the whole story.

Chambers mentioned during last year’s 10-game conference losing streak that his backcourt, while talented, lacked the experience it had in recent years.

Entering this year, although guards Myles Dread and Jamari Wheeler were both a year older, the Nittany Lions were still youthful and a bit thin before Jones Jr. joined the team.

Even though Jones Jr. averages just under 19 minutes per contest and may not start a game this season, his impact has been felt even when he’s not scoring.

And at moments on Saturday, Chambers simply had to find a way to get him on the floor.

“I put him back in with two fouls, I normally don't do that, especially with under four minutes to go [in the first half],” Chambers said. “But I just felt like we needed some veteran leadership there and some baskets… He’s our Vinny Johnson, he’s our Jamal Crawford. He’s a guy that I know can put the ball in the basket.”

Though he didn’t pick up any steals or blocks, he did pull down six rebounds — doubling his previous season high — and was a game-high plus-16. Aside from the big buckets he hit, Jones was crucial to slowing the game down during moments when Alabama’s kinetic style of play seemed to be getting the best of the Nittany Lions.

As someone who has previously played in the Big Ten and Big 12 with Indiana and Oklahoma State, respectively, Jones Jr. showed he understands how to adapt to different opponents and speeds.

“Curtis, he puts the work in and he's a fifth-year senior, so he’s seen it all,” Stevens said. “It’s only a matter of time until this is a consistent thing for him. He’s so talented. If you guys could see him in practice, you wouldn’t be surprised for him to come out here and do this.”

While eking out a win against a struggling opponent hasn’t been the norm for Penn State so far this season, getting production from a role player has been.

At different points through 11 games, different players have had their shining moments and taken the pressure off Stevens’ shoulders. It’s a major reason why Penn State is likely to find itself ranked in the AP Poll on Monday for only the 16th time in program history.

Saturday happened to be Jones Jr.’s day.

“I think it shows our depth again,” Chambers said. “Like on any given night, one guy's not playing well, the next guy's got to step up… The Big Ten, top to bottom, is a bear, and you’re going to need that depth in February.”