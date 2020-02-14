James Franklin and Pat Chambers have vocalized their support of each other's teams in years past, but the football coach and his staff just took their efforts to a new level.

Franklin and the rest of his coaching staff posed in Penn State basketball jerseys, shorts and other assorted gear on Friday, ahead of the Nittany Lions' matchup against Northwestern on Saturday.

Franklin took to Twitter with his "1-0 mentality" slogan he employed during football season. He has appeared at multiple Penn State basketball games this season.