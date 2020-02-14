Men's Basketball vs Ohio State, James Franklin
Buy Now

Penn State football head coach James Franklin and his daughter attend the game against No. 21 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State defeated No. 21 Ohio State 90-76.

 Caitlin Lee

James Franklin and Pat Chambers have vocalized their support of each other's teams in years past, but the football coach and his staff just took their efforts to a new level. 

Franklin and the rest of his coaching staff posed in Penn State basketball jerseys, shorts and other assorted gear on Friday, ahead of the Nittany Lions' matchup against Northwestern on Saturday. 

Franklin took to Twitter with his "1-0 mentality" slogan he employed during football season. He has appeared at multiple Penn State basketball games this season. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags