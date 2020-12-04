It took a full 40 minutes for Myles Dread to finally see the ball go through the basket against VCU.

The junior guard was 0-for-4 from 3-point range in just nine minutes of action, leading up to the final possession where Penn State had to go the full length of the court with just 8.5 seconds remaining tied at 69.

It was somewhat surprising that Dread was even on the floor for this sequence, considering his minutes had been significantly reduced compared to what he is accustomed to, and the fact that he hadn’t made a shot the entire game.

But when Dread caught the ball on the wing with 0.7 seconds on the clock, he rose up and drained the game-winner with no doubt from his teammates and coaches.

“I think that last possession really showed who we are as a team, and I don’t mean it was just like we drew it up, I mean it more as how much these guys trust each other and how much these guys love each other,” interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “Everybody talks about the extra pass — Myles was having a tough night, hadn’t made a shot, and still Jamari [Wheeler] wasn’t hesitant to throw the extra pass, and Myles wasn’t hesitant to let it go.”

This was the third game-winning shot of Dread’s career as a Nittany Lion, with the most recent coming against Rutgers back in late-February.

In that game, Dread had a similarly rough start, shooting just 1-for-6 from deep before knocking down a three to win the game at the buzzer.

“Myles has a lot of experience, he’s got a lot of game experience and a lot of winning experience in this program, and he’s a guy we just trust a lot,” Ferry said. “The ball got swung to him and he made it. I think everybody trusts Myles.”

After his game-winning shot against Rutgers, Dread said it wasn’t necessarily his own confidence that propelled him to take and make big shots, but rather his teammates’ confidence in him.

“All four guys on the court were confident in [Dread], including the guys on the bench and the whole staff,” sophomore forward Seth Lundy said. “He went 0-for-4 today, and I knew that shot was going to go in. He’s just that type of player — throughout his career here, he’s always hit big-time shots.”

A tumultuous offseason saw a head coaching change and players outraged by the lack of reasoning behind it. The team-leader Lamar Stevens graduated and moved on to the NBA, and now the program is in somewhat of a new era.

This has led to the team to come together and rely on one another to propel through adversity, and it culminated in the last possession against VCU.

“Once [Dread] was open for the last shot, everybody on the team believed it was going in, and it shows a lot that Jamari passed him the ball,” senior guard Sam Sessoms said. “That’s what our team stands for, we all trust each other and we all believe in one another.”