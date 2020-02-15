Prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, one of the biggest questions surrounding Penn State was Jamari Wheeler.

In his first two years in Happy Valley, Wheeler established himself as one of the elite on-ball defenders in the Big Ten. He had carved out a niche for himself as a fierce competitor and “glue-guy”, a player that would do anything for the overall benefit of the team.

Nevertheless, there were still questions about Wheeler’s game.

Would he be able to produce as part of a deeper, and more experienced backcourt? Could he take the next step offensively as the starting point guard for a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations?

Twenty Five games into the season, it’s safe to say that Wheeler has answered those questions, and then some.

Wheeler has proven his worth to his team throughout the first four months of the campaign, and he did exactly that once again on Saturday, tallying 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 33 minutes.

Nine of his 11 points came from beyond the arc, marking the first time that Wheeler hit three 3-pointers in a game in his career.

The junior guard also chipped in four rebounds, six assists, and a couple of steals, showing his versatility and total impact on the game.

“He’s in the gym every day, working on his game and trying to get better, so it was only a matter of time before the ball started going through the hoop,” Pat Chambers said. “We’re very confident in Jamari. I’ve never told him not to shoot. I just want to make sure that he takes good ones, and he did that today.”

It goes without saying that Wheeler’s calling card is his effort and intensity on defense.

Night after night, the experienced guard makes life miserable for opposing point guards in the deepest league in the country.

During this eight game winning streak, Wheeler has guarded the likes of Cassius Winston, Xavier Simpson and Marcus Carr, and locked down each player in crunch time.

Against the Wildcats on Saturday, Wheeler was wreaking havoc all over the floor, whether it be in transition defense or in the half court. It got the attention of the opposing coach.

“The first thing that jumps out at you is his energy,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “I’ve never seen a guy — whether you watch him on tape or in person — I’ve never seen him have a bad day with energy. Even when he might not shoot it as well at times, he always brings A+ energy and that’s infectious on a team.”

But one of the most impressive things about Wheeler’s performance was his aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball.

While the rest of his teammates were in the midst of a slow start, Wheeler opened the scoring for Penn State with a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

He would follow that up with an assist on a Lamar Stevens 3-pointer just 90 seconds later and connected on his second triple of the half to break the Nittany Lions out of another scoring drought midway through the opening half.

And when Northwestern cut the Penn State lead to just 12 points early in the second half, Wheeler slashed to the bucket for a layup to stop the bleeding, and chipped in two assists and his third 3-pointer of the game on the ensuing run from the hosts.

“I’ve just been trying to take what the defense gives me every time,” Wheeler said. “I think this just shows that I’ve been staying in the gym every day, and hard work pays off.”

At one point during the nonconference portion of Penn State’s season, Chambers called Wheeler “the little engine that could,” emphasizing the value of Wheeler’s optimism, hard work and dedication to the game of basketball.

Sitting in the media room of the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, following the eighth straight win for his team, Wheeler couldn’t stop smiling, especially when asked about his enthusiasm and passion for the game he loves.

“I’ve been playing [basketball] all my life, I love it,” Wheeler said. “I have a lot of fun and smiling while I’m out there is my way of showing it.”