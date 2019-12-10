With just over 13 remaining in the second half and Penn State trailing then-No. 6 Ohio State 60-50, Lamar Stevens picked up his fourth foul.

As Buckeyes guard CJ Walker drove into the lane, he jumped into the chest of Stevens, who had his arms extended straight up and appeared to block Walker’s shot.

However, Stevens was quickly whistled for a foul, and he and the rest of his teammates reacted in disbelief.

Frustrated that he was assessed a fourth foul, Stevens vigorously bounced the ball as he walked back to the Penn State bench. Seconds later, the senior forward was given his first technical foul of the season, knocking him out of Saturday’s game with 13:26 remaining.

The initial foul call was a tough blow for a Penn State team that was mounting a comeback after trailing by as many as 14 early in the second half.

But Stevens’ disqualification effectively neutralized any chance of a rally from the Nittany Lions.

“Look, Lamar is a senior who really wants to win, but we need him in the game,” Pat Chambers said. “It’s a 10-point lead for them, and we’re right there, ready to get a stop and get the ball back. And the next thing you know, it’s a foul and a technical, and now we’re short-handed.”

Battling foul trouble for the entirety of the contest, Stevens had only played 17 minutes to that point, a far cry from his usual average of 30 minutes per game this season and 37 minutes per game average a year ago.

After Stevens was ejected, Ohio State ended the game on a 46-24 run, pulling away from Penn State thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers and dominance on the offensive end.

The Nittany Lions would likely not have rallied to upset the Buckeyes anyway, but Stevens’ disqualification only compounded their struggles against a stout Ohio State defense.

“Lamar knows that I support him, and so do the other players on this team,” Chambers said. “I just feel like if he’s losing it, then I’m going to lose it. Then Mike is going to lose it. We don’t need that type of storm, especially not on the road. I didn’t want that for our team.”

Chambers has long been a proponent of a defense-first mentality, and Stevens has embodied that mindset over the course of his career at Penn State.

But for someone that has been one of the best all-around players in the Big Ten over the last two seasons, Stevens doesn’t seem to garner much respect from officials, something that has impacted his ability to wall-up and defend without fouling in crucial situations.

“I’ve talked to the Big Ten about some of the foul calls, specifically on Lamar,” Chambers said. “I hope that the officiating crew learns from this and we’ll learn from it because right now we’re playing at a very high level, and what’s done is done.”

With a high-profile game against Maryland in the next 24 hours, Stevens will be tasked with defending another vaunted front line, one that includes one of the best forwards in the Big Ten in Jalen Smith.

But Chambers has full confidence in his senior leader and views this incident as a learning experience, and not an ongoing trend heading into the second half of the 2019-20 season.

“I’ve talked to him and he’s going to learn from this,” Chambers said. “We need him in the game, we need to win the game. But the game is over now, it’s in the rearview mirror.”