Many coaches like to treat earning a ranking in the Top 25 as little more than a number next to a name.

And at some schools, that’s understandable. At Duke or Kentucky, not being ranked is significantly more newsworthy than being labeled in the Top 25.

But Penn State isn’t Duke or Kentucky, so when the AP Poll was released just after noon on Monday, Pat Chambers wasn’t shy about the meaning behind Penn State being named the No. 23 team in the country.

“I am truly excited for our players and our team,” Chambers said. “They've worked so hard, five years, four years, three years, their dedication, their commitment to this program has been just incredible. What they've meant to me and Penn State in general. So I think it's really cool. And we're going to enjoy it today, and I think they should.”

While it’s true that earning a ranking on Dec. 16 doesn’t punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament or make Penn State a Big Ten contender or even guarantee the Nittany Lions beat Central Connecticut State — which KenPom ranks as the third-worst team in the entire nation — on Friday, it’s certainly a sign that Penn State is trending in the right direction with two-thirds of the season left to play.

The goal was never to earn a ranking, but earning a ranking serves as a benchmark of moving toward the end goals. For a program which in the last two seasons has hit the highs of winning the NIT and having a player selected in the NBA Draft and the lows of dropping 10 consecutive Big Ten games and missing any kind of postseason play behind the conference tournament, this is the most recent suggestion that Chambers, his staff and players are doing something right.

This is confirmation of improvement not only to the Big Ten and NCAA as a whole, but also the Penn State athletic department which chose to retain Chambers during that 10-game skid.

“I don't want to say ‘validation,’ because there's 20 games left,” Chambers said. “‘Affirmation’ may be a better word. I think [the athletic department] saw the inner workings of our program and the culture that we have. I think they saw the practices, the film sessions and the academic piece of it. And I think they thought I was doing a really good job.”

But there’s more to that affirmation than the AP ranking. For one, Penn State came in at No. 18 in the first NET rating, which was chosen by the NCAA prior to last season to supplant the RPI as the primary tool for evaluating teams. If Penn State can remain in the teens or 20s in that metric, it would be significantly more important to an NCAA Tournament bid than an AP Poll ranking.

Plus, because of the way the NET is determined in terms of incorporating strength of schedule, being ranked 18th validates Penn State’s recent philosophy of scheduling tough opponents in the nonconference matched with the fact that the Big Ten is proving to be the nation’s deepest conference.

But above all, Chambers believes that Monday’s poll serves as a reminder that Penn State hasn’t peaked yet this season — and he doesn’t just mean in the polls.

“It’s something to cherish for today, but I truly believe we haven’t hit on all cylinders yet,” Chambers said. “So I’m excited for what we can get out of this team, still, because we really haven’t played our best basketball.”

Even at 9-2, when you take a look at the stats, Chambers is probably right.

Only 47 teams in the nation have attempted more 3-pointers than Penn State, but thus far the Nittany Lions have hit only 31 percent of those attempts — 237th in Division I. Lamar Stevens, who just took home his first Big Ten Player of the Week honor and has had his usual spurts of dominance on both ends of the floor, is averaging seven fewer minutes this year than he did last year due in large part to foul trouble. Sophomore guard Myles Dread is shooting the 3 nearly five ticks below his percentage last year.

There’s little doubt those numbers will at some point progress to the mean, just like some of Penn State’s positive statistics will likely regress to the mean. But the point remains — Chambers thinks his team’s best basketball is in front of it. If that’s true, Monday’s ranking is a mere side effect of Penn State making tangible strides toward its end goals.

“When I first received the news, I mean, there was some joy,” Chambers said. “There's no doubt, there was a smile like, ‘Wow we're being recognized, finally, that we are one of the best teams, as of today, in the country.’ And that's great to see, great to witness, great to hear.

“But there’s a lot more work to do… Tomorrow we're back to work, because we know how hard these next 20 games are going to be.”