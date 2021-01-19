Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry was fined $10,000 by the Big Ten Conference Tuesday.

A statement from the Big Ten said that “the violation is a result of Coach Ferry’s postgame actions following the Penn State versus Purdue game on Jan. 17, 2021.”

The violation was regarding the conference’s sportsmanship policy, which entails the “integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

Ferry was assessed a technical in the Nittany Lions loss to the Boilermakers on Sunday and was critical of that call in his postgame press conference.

“I was just fighting for our guys,” Ferry said. “I thought that some of the calls were a little uneven or inconsistent. I've been coaching for a long time and I wasn't ranting and raving, I wasn’t cursing. I thought there was a little sensitivity on that but I'll deal with that differently.”

The Big Ten considers the matter concluded following the fine.

