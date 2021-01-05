Penn State Men's Basketball vs VCU, Interim Coach Jim Ferry
Penn State men’s basketball interim coach, Jim Ferry, motions to his players as they run down the court during the team’s game against Virginia Commonwealth University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Penn State won 72-69.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will not be taking on Ohio State Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions' game against the Buckeyes has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests, the programs announced Tuesday.

Sitting at 3-4 on the season, Penn State also missed its matchup with Wisconsin originally scheduled for Sunday.

This is the third game that has been postponed for Penn State this year with the season opener against Drexel being pushed back as well.

