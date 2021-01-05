Penn State will not be taking on Ohio State Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions' game against the Buckeyes has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests, the programs announced Tuesday.

Sitting at 3-4 on the season, Penn State also missed its matchup with Wisconsin originally scheduled for Sunday.

This is the third game that has been postponed for Penn State this year with the season opener against Drexel being pushed back as well.

