Coming off a year filled with winning basketball and national recognition, Penn State has taken the next step toward becoming a respected program under Pat Chambers.

And as the Nittany Lions have experienced this newfound resurgence among the Big Ten and national landscape, take a look back at some of their best uniforms which that have been a part of building the program’s culture.

No. 5 - 1950/60s home whites

In one of the more classic uniforms, Penn State dons an all-white look here featuring some vintage short shorts.

Also, a part of the uniform is a belt across the shorts, which was a popular trend in basketball at the time.

And while I’m not sure it would go over well with today’s players, it is certainly a unique style that shows off some of the roots of basketball uniforms and how they’ve transformed into what they are today.

These sets were also worn during Penn State’s Final Four run in 1954, which is their highest NCAA Tournament finish to date.

No. 4 - Current home whites

In a crisp and clean replacement from the short-lasting 2000s home whites, the current white uniforms pop off the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center.

The basic but classic design has “Penn State” written across the chest with no other trimmings or design on the jersey.

The shorts may be the most interesting part of the set as they showcase a single blue stripe followed by the Nittany Lion logo at the bottom.

Although they resemble the Nittany Lion uniforms from the early 2000s, Nike really cleaned them up and made them a respectable home uniform for the current generation of Penn State hoops.

No. 3 - Current grey alternates

This grey-on-grey set has been worn by the Nittany Lions since 2012 when they debuted them in a 54-52 victory against Illinois.

Now, these uniforms are worn about once or twice a year and always provide a nice change for Penn State when it chooses not to wear its home whites or road blues.

The uniforms have navy blue numbers and trimming with white outlining and is a clean look whenever they’re worn.

In terms of success, the grey uniforms had an up-and-down in 2020, as they were a part of both the huge win at Michigan State and the deflating regular-season finale loss at Northwestern.

No. 2 - 1970-90s home whites

The Atlantic-10 era Nittany Lions were one of the few teams in school history that featured a light blue tint to the classic uniforms.

Their home whites consisted of a white base with navy blue numbers that also had a powder blue trimming along the edges.

In sports, if there is one thing that is certain, it is that uniforms can never have enough powder blue, and Penn State certainly got it right with these.

The uniforms also saw the last conference title for the Nittany Lions as they took home the A-10 Championship in 1991 and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

No. 1 - Current pink and black alternates

In what seems to have been Penn State’s good luck charm over the past few years, the pink and black retro uniforms are not only number one on this list, but probably Chambers’ as well.

There have been two different variations of this uniform since 2014 which commemorate the university’s original colors which were in fact not blue and white.

The current version of the jerseys includes the classic “Penn State” crest and numbers across the front while showing off the clean, black look with vibrant numbers.

Plus, they are usually shown off during Bryce Jordan Center and even opposing teams' cancer awareness nights as they were at Michigan last season.

They have also been a part of some big wins over the past few years, which is partially why they rank No. 1 on this list.

