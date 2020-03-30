Men's basketball vs. Alabama, Coach Chambers
Head Coach Patrick Chambers looks toward the stands during a timeout during the men’s basketball game against Alabama at the Bryce Jordan Center on Dec. 14, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Crimson Tide, 73-71.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State figures to be active in the transfer portal this offseason, and Pat Chambers’ group just landed a key backcourt acquisition.

Former Binghamton guard Sam Sessoms has decided that he will take his talent to Happy Valley next year as he announced his transfer via his Twitter account.

Sessoms is a natural scoring guard who led the American East Conference in scoring last season, averaging 19.4 points per game while dropping a school record 40 points in a game against Boston College.

Sessoms is also the next man up in what has been a chain of Philadelphia native stars to commit to Happy Valley.

The 6-foot combo guard attended The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and faced some of the premier talent in the area during his high school career.

Whether or not Sessoms plays this season due to NCAA transfer eligibility rules is yet to be determined.

