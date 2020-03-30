Penn State figures to be active in the transfer portal this offseason, and Pat Chambers’ group just landed a key backcourt acquisition.

Former Binghamton guard Sam Sessoms has decided that he will take his talent to Happy Valley next year as he announced his transfer via his Twitter account.

For the rest of my college career, I will be attending Penn State University!! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/XYnozybFj2 — Sam Sessoms (@samuel_sessoms) March 30, 2020

Sessoms is a natural scoring guard who led the American East Conference in scoring last season, averaging 19.4 points per game while dropping a school record 40 points in a game against Boston College.

Sessoms is also the next man up in what has been a chain of Philadelphia native stars to commit to Happy Valley.

The 6-foot combo guard attended The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and faced some of the premier talent in the area during his high school career.

Whether or not Sessoms plays this season due to NCAA transfer eligibility rules is yet to be determined.