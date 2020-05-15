Just a few days after Penn State picked up its first commitment for the class of 2021, Pat Chambers has made another addition to the recruiting class with the commitment of 6-foot-5 guard Houston Mallette.
We Are🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R1TbYZBfsG— Houston Mallette (@mallettehouston) May 15, 2020
The Nittany Lions now have a frontcourt and backcourt commit with TaQuan Woodley to go along with Mallette.
We Are💙 @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/BThnisnwQN— Houston Mallette (@mallettehouston) May 15, 2020
St. Mary’s, Florida State, Princeton, Pepperdine and George Washington were among the other schools that had interest in the 3-star guard Mallette.
