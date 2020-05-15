Just a few days after Penn State picked up its first commitment for the class of 2021, Pat Chambers has made another addition to the recruiting class with the commitment of 6-foot-5 guard Houston Mallette.

The Nittany Lions now have a frontcourt and backcourt commit with TaQuan Woodley to go along with Mallette.

St. Mary’s, Florida State, Princeton, Pepperdine and George Washington were among the other schools that had interest in the 3-star guard Mallette.

