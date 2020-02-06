Former Penn State guard Tim Frazier was waived by the Detroit Pistons on Thursday afternoon.

Fraizer was released right after the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline as part of a myriad of moves for the Pistons that included a trade that sent star center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The ex-Nittany Lion star averaged 3.6 points and 3.4 assists in just over 13 minutes per game in the 2019-20 season.

Frazier will now be searching for yet another NBA team after being on seven in his first six seasons in the league.