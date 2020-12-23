Falling behind late in the game to Illinois, Penn State men's basketball has yet to find a successful outcome in conference play.

The Nittany Lions lost to Illinois 98-81 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday night as junior guards Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington combined for 42 points, leading the way for Penn State.

However, the Illini pulled away in the second half on the backs of junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn.

Dosunmu exploded in the second half and finished as the game’s leading scorer with 30 points.

Illinois dominated the inside, outscoring the Nittany Lions 58-32 in the paint while getting to the foul line, as the Illini attempted 21 more free throws than the home side.

Early offensive explosion

The Nittany Lions came out shooting the ball with wild success.

At one point in the opening five minutes of play, Penn State was up by 15 points and shooting 80% from the field.

Jones started the game 5-of-6 from the field and was the first Penn State player in double-digits as the Nittany Lions held a comfortable lead for the opening 10 minutes.

Junior guard Izaiah Brockington was extremely efficient in the opening half as he scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including two massive dunks.

But the lead would be cut down significantly as the first half went on.

The Illini found success on the inside and started to knock down perimeter shots at a high clip.

Illinois was able to climb back into the game and erase the big deficit to go into the half level with Penn State at 43.

Both teams were shooting over 55% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range after the opening 20 minutes.

Kofi Cockburn dominates inside

For the second game in a row, the Nittany Lions struggled to cope with their opponent’s 7-foot center.

Cockburn picked up an early foul and went to the bench, but after that he went on an offensive tear that helped bring the Illini back into the game.

In just the first half, Cockburn went a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and put up 16 points along with a block.

His dominance continued in the second half as Illinois looked to get the big man even more involved.

Cockburn forced Penn State senior forward John Harrar to the bench early in the second half as Harrar picked up his third foul.

The Nittany Lions could not find an answer for Cockburn and the Illinois center would prove to be the difference maker.

Cockburn would finish as the Illini’s second-leading scorer with 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

Offense reliant on back court

Jones and Brockington were the two most reliable players for Penn State in the loss.

Jones operated the pick and roll efficiently, creating shots for himself and others throughout most of the game. He finished with 21 points and three assists.

Brockington made plenty of contested shots and did so efficiently as he shot 67% for 21 points.

Junior guard Sam Sessoms also got involved in the scoring and finished with 12 points.

Penn State will play Indiana on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in its next Big Ten game.