After knocking off No. 4 Maryland on Tuesday, Penn State was tasked with avoiding the classic “letdown” game against another Power 5 opponent.

While it certainly wasn’t pretty at times, the Nittany Lions did just that on Saturday.

Even though it trailed for most of the first half, Penn State battled back from a double-digit deficit to defeat Alabama 73-71 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With the victory, the Nittany Lions improved to 9-2 on the season, while Alabama fell to 4-5 following the loss. Penn State remains unbeaten at home this season after knocking off the Crimson Tide for its fifth win against a Power 5 team.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s contest.

Penn State overcomes an ugly start

For most of the first half, Penn State-Alabama barely resembled a basketball game.

Both teams looked sluggish from the opening tip and the opening 10 minutes was plagued by turnovers, poor halfcourt offense and unnecessary fouls.

The Nittany Lions missed 10 of their first 13 shots to open the game, and even after going on an 8-0 run to take the lead midway through the first half, the lead never felt comfortable.

In fact, it was the Crimson Tide that raised their level first, tallying 15 of the final 24 points to take a 40-34 lead into the locker room.

Even though Penn State continued to struggle out of the break, the hosts eventually put together a 10-0 run to take the lead with just under six minutes to play.

That would be enough for the Nittany Lions, as they fended off Alabama for the final five minutes to secure the victory.

Stevens picked up by his teammates

In past years, Lamar Stevens would come to the aid of his teammates when Penn State’s offense was struggling.

But that wasn’t the case on Saturday.

After crashing into the scorers table in the first half, Stevens seemed to be a step slow for most of the contest.

And while the senior forward did his best to will his team to victory with a nine-point outburst to give Penn State the lead late in the second half, the Nittany Lions were able to remain close prior to that point because of the play of Myreon Jones and Curtis Jones Jr.

Myreon Jones didn’t see significant minutes in most of Penn State’s games a season ago, but the sophomore guard looked like a veteran on the floor, steadying the Nittany Lions’ offense in the halfcourt and hitting a couple of clutch 3-pointers en route to 12 points in the opening half.

While Jones was quiet in the following half, Curtis Jones Jr. came off the bench and hit a pair of 3-pointers that kept Penn State within striking distance when it looked like Alabama would pull away.

Stevens shone brightest in the big moments, but Penn State would not have prevailed if it wasn’t for the 35 combined points it got from Myreon Jones and Curtis Jones Jr. on Saturday.

Winnable stretch of games ahead

While Penn State wasn’t exactly impressive for most of Saturday’s game, the Nittany Lions are in position to end the nonconference season with momentum heading into Big Ten play.

Penn State will host Central Connecticut State next Friday, with a chance to win its 10th game of the season before going on a brief break for the Christmas holiday.

Out of the break, the Nittany Lions will host Cornell on Dec. 29, before resuming Big Ten play against Iowa on Jan. 4 at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

If Penn State is able to navigate the rest of its nonconference slate, the Nittany Lions could enter the conference season with an 11-2 record and a spot in the AP Top 25.