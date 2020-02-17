After extending its winning streak to eight games on Saturday, Penn State will host Illinois on Tuesday with a chance to move within a half game of first place in the Big Ten.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites against the Illini. Additionally, 58 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while 42 percent have picked Illinois to cover, or win.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 15-8-2 against the spread this season, while Illinois is just 12-11-1 against the spread.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant favorite at home.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 139.5. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over, with 66% of those wagering on the contest taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 73, Illinois 65

The Illini are a team that like to slow the game down and "muck it up" a little, but that shouldn't harm Penn State too much on Tuesday.

With Ayo Dosunmu listed as a game-time decision, I expect the Nittany Lions to take advantage of a hobbled Illinois backcourt and amp up the pressure on the defensive side of the ball.

On offense, Penn State may be without the services of Myreon Jones. But even with him out of the lineup, the Nittany Lions should have enough of an advantage at home to prevail over a struggling Illinois team.