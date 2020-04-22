Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

On March 3, 2018, Penn State fell to Purdue in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, eliminating the Nittany Lions from NCAA Tournament contention and marking another year where they didn’t qualify for the Big Dance.

But Pat Chambers’ group was far from finished.

Nearly a month after faltering in the second half against the Boilermakers, Penn State dispatched second-seeded Utah to win its second-ever NIT Championship in front of a partisan crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The fourth-seeded Nittany Lions also knocked off No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the tournament en route to winning their first NIT title since 2009.

Initially, it appeared as if Penn State would struggle under the bright lights, as Utah jumped out to an early 20-14 lead in the opening quarter.

However, the Nittany Lions quickly responded with a 16-3 run of their own to open up a 30-23 lead midway through the second quarter.

From there, Penn State never looked back, in large part to the play of Lamar Stevens.

The Nittany Lions held a five-point lead at the half, but Utah stormed out of the gate to open the second half, knocking down all three of its shots to start the third quarter.

But Stevens knocked down a pair of midrange jumpers on back-to-back possessions to keep his team in front. And Penn State would extend its lead later in the period thanks to some timely defense from Josh Reaves and four key assists from Tony Carr down the stretch.

Stevens was Penn State’s catalyst on offense throughout the night, scoring a game-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including four 3-pointers in the game.

His teammates followed suit, with the Nittany Lions shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the 3-point line for the game. Carr and Reaves combined for 33 points and Shep Garner knocked down a pair of triples in his final collegiate game, ending his career at Penn State with a monumental victory.

Flavor Flav, member of the seminal 1980s rap group Public Enemy, cheered on his cousin Garner and the rest of the Nittany Lions, as Penn State continued to hit 3-pointers and keep Utah at an arm's length down the stretch en route to a program-defining championship.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE