Prior to tip-off, John Harrar was going through his routine rebounding drills with more energy than everyone around him combined.

The junior forward swatted a ball volleyball-style nearly 30 feet into the stands, knocked over a manager with a boxout and let a scream into the air — the tone was set from that point on.

Harrar was as locked in as he has been for any game all year, and for good reason. The center opposite him, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring, first in rebounding and second in blocked shots.

For the past seven games, Harrar has replaced Mike Watkins as Penn State’s starting center, but Watkins would still see the majority of minutes at the position. Against the Golden Gophers however, this wasn’t the case.

Penn State’s big man started the game off with solid defense against Oturu and four of the Nittany Lions’ first eight points via two solid post moves.

When Watkins checked in early in the half, Oturu saw more success and was able to get Penn State’s big man into early foul trouble.

After that first stint from Watkins, he barely saw the floor again.

Harrar checked back in and on the first possession guarding Oturu, he forced a missed jumper. On the other the junior would grab an offensive rebound and kick it back out for a Lamar Stevens three.

Harrar became integral to the Nittany Lions’ success as the primary defender on Oturu, making him work tirelessly for the eventual 32 points he would put up.

“Even though he had 32 points, I thought he had to work for most of them, he had to earn those 32,” Pat Chambers said. “He’s a big time player… I still thought John [Harrar], Jamari [Wheeler], and Lamar [Stevens] did the best they could with Watkins being in foul trouble.”

Watkins would play only a total of six minutes in this game, and the only other big man who sees consistent minutes for Penn State is Harrar — and he saw a ton against Minnesota.

The Delco native would play 33 total minutes, 12 more than he has played in any game this season.

Chambers needed Harrar out there as much as possible to guard the Gophers’ best player and do all the little things he does so well that give the Nittany Lions energy.

Penn State started the second half with possession, before a quick turnover gave Minnesota the ball. At the other end of the floor, Harrar stole the ball from Gophers guard Marcus Carr and started a fastbreak the other way that ended with a layup for Stevens.

The start of both halves were dominated by the Nittany Lions’ big man.

Harrar was +23 when he was on the floor for Penn State, the best on the team by far.

He would finish with eight points on an efficient 4-5 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals — he did a little bit of everything.

“I think Jamari and John did a great job on these guys, frustrating them, taking them out of rhythm in certain situations.” Pat Chambers said. “John’s ball-screen defense was unbelievable for most of the game.”