A week before the season begins, the Big Ten has officially released the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule.

Penn State will compete in 20 conference games this season, opening its conference slate with Michigan on Dec. 13 in Ann Arbor.

The Nittany Lions' first home game is 10 days later against Illinois on Dec 23.

Penn State will then travel to Indiana a week later for a matchup against the Hoosiers before heading back to State College to open the new year on Jan. 3 against Wisconsin.

Following the matchup with the Badgers, Penn State hits the road again to take on the Buckeyes on Jan. 6 before welcoming Michigan and Rutgers to the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 9 and 12, respectively.

After that two game home stretch, Penn State will travel to West Lafayette to take on Purdue on Jan. 17 and will stay in the midwest for a matchup against Illinois on Jan. 20.

The Nittany Lions return to State College for a matchup with Northwestern on Jan. 23 and close out the first month of the year on the road against Nebraska a week later.

Penn State plays seven games in February, including four at home and three on the road.

The Nittany Lions' February slate kicks off Feb. 2 at Wisconsin and then they return to the BJC on either Feb. 5 or 6 to take on Maryland.

The Spartans then host Penn State in East Lansing on Feb. 9 before Penn State heads home for two straight home matchups, against Nebraska on Feb. 14 and Ohio State on Feb. 18.

Penn State travels to Iowa City three days later for a matchup with the Hawkeyes before hosting Purdue on either Feb. 26 or 27.

The Nittany Lions' penultimate matchup sees them host Minnesota on March 3, before Penn State’s final game of the regular season on March 7, where the team will travel to Maryland.

Led by interim head coach Jim Ferry, the Nittany Lions will attempt to replicate last season, as the team finished with a 21-10 record and was on pace to make its first NCAA tournament since 2011.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE