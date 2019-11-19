It began with a left-handed layup.

With Penn State ahead 45-42 on the first possession of the second half, senior Lamar Stevens beat his man at the free throw line and scored his seventh and eighth points of the night to extend Penn State’s lead to five. The Nittany Lions wouldn’t see their lead shrink below that mark for the rest of the night, thanks in large part to Stevens.

He scored the next six points of the game — ducking in for two on the following possession, beating his man off the dribble and driving the baseline for an up-and-under one-handed slam on the next and capping it off by collecting a defensive rebound and driving the length of the floor before laying it off the glass, prompting Bucknell coach Nathan Davis to call a timeout only 89 seconds into the half.

“Sometimes when I get mad, I look for opportunities to do something like that,” Stevens said. “I didn’t really like how the first half went, and I just felt like it was an opportunity to be a spark for our team and just took advantage of it.”

The solo 8-0 run by Stevens began what would be a 21-point second-half outburst for the forward and provided the spark Penn State needed after a defensively sloppy first half during which it allowed the Bison to convert on nearly 50 percent of their attempts.

As has so often been the case for the Nittany Lions, a key to unlocking the offense was playing well on the other end of the floor.

“The game plan was definitely work it inside-out, that’s for sure,” Chambers said. “I think it started on the defensive end for us. We were able to get some stops, [Stevens] was able to get some space out there. We have incredible speed… He was able to get some dunks, able to get himself going a little bit and got his teammates going.”

When it came to playing inside-out, Stevens accounted for exclusively the inside part of that game plan. Nine of his 11 made field goals were layups or dunks, and the two others were jumpers from inside the paint. He hit 5-of-8 free throws, bringing his total to a season-high 27.

He didn’t attempt a 3-pointer or even a jump shot outside the lane, instead choosing to impose his will around the bucket — whether it was on the break, backing a player down in the post or beating a man off the dribble.

“The fact that he had 27 and didn’t shoot free throws well and didn’t take a 3 just shows you what type of caliber of player that Lamar is,” Chambers said. “And he’s gotta be okay with that, too. It’s okay not to shoot a 3. It’s okay as long as you’re producing.”

Stevens’ efficiency paced the Penn State offense, which collectively shot 60 percent from the floor for the first time since November 2009. His interior dominance opened up looks for perimeter players and led to easy buckets for big man Mike Watkins, who finished with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

The outburst from Stevens comes after he was held to 14 points on 4-of-13 from the field during Penn State’s win at Georgetown on Thursday. Chambers commended his star forward for staying engaged at the defensive end during that game and said the same following the Nittany Lions’ 98-70 win over the Bison.

Penn State is deep enough this season where it can overcome the occasional quiet offensive performance from Stevens like it did against the Hoyas.

But on Tuesday, Stevens delivered a reminder that those relative duds are far outnumbered by dominant eruptions — and that those surges can come in a variety of ways. Against Bucknell, points just happened to come from ruling the paint.

“As a senior, as a leader on this team, it was my job to find a way to impact the game, whether it was scoring or defense or whatever it was,” Stevens said. “It just so happened that they found me opportunities and ways to score during that run, so I just took advantage of the opportunities I had.”